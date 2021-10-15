Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:03 p.m. — 2910 Cache, medical.

3:40 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.

3:49 p.m. — 1701 Liberty, structure fire.

4:48 p.m. — 6327 NW Taylor, medical.

5:58 p.m. — 1607 SW New York, medical.

8:39 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.

8:43 p.m. — 1701 NW Elm, medical.

8:45 p.m. — 2002 E Gore, automatic alarm.

10:52 p.m. — 6521 NW Columbia, medical.

11:12 p.m. — 1317 SE Clover Ln, medical.

11:53 p.m. — 223 NW Mockingbird, medical.

THURSDAY

12:52 a.m. — 2012 NW Smith, medical.

6:22 a.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.

9:46 a.m. — 4742 SE Sunnymeade, automatic alarm.

9:54 a.m. — 4742 SE Sunnymeade, automatic alarm.

10:36 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.

10:42 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.

10:47 a.m. — 1202 SW 27th, medical.

11:00 a.m. — 5325 NW Oak, medical.

11:01 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, medical.

11:31 a.m. — 403 SW Park, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Ln., medical.

11:40 a.m. — 1801 NW Hoover, medical.

12:02 p.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.

12:40 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.

1:13 p.m. — 2308 SW Georgia, medical.

1:35 p.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill, medical.

1:55 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

1:59 p.m. — 2605 NE Garden Ln., medical.