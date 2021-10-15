Fire report for Oct. 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:03 p.m. — 2910 Cache, medical.3:40 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.3:49 p.m. — 1701 Liberty, structure fire.4:48 p.m. — 6327 NW Taylor, medical.5:58 p.m. — 1607 SW New York, medical.8:39 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.8:43 p.m. — 1701 NW Elm, medical.8:45 p.m. — 2002 E Gore, automatic alarm.10:52 p.m. — 6521 NW Columbia, medical.11:12 p.m. — 1317 SE Clover Ln, medical.11:53 p.m. — 223 NW Mockingbird, medical.THURSDAY12:52 a.m. — 2012 NW Smith, medical.6:22 a.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.9:46 a.m. — 4742 SE Sunnymeade, automatic alarm.9:54 a.m. — 4742 SE Sunnymeade, automatic alarm.10:36 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.10:42 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.10:47 a.m. — 1202 SW 27th, medical.11:00 a.m. — 5325 NW Oak, medical.11:01 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, medical.11:31 a.m. — 403 SW Park, medical.11:36 a.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Ln., medical.11:40 a.m. — 1801 NW Hoover, medical.12:02 p.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.12:40 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.1:13 p.m. — 2308 SW Georgia, medical.1:35 p.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill, medical.1:55 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.1:59 p.m. — 2605 NE Garden Ln., medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Military Emergency Southwest Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists