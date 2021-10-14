Fire report for Oct. 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:32 p.m. — 1802 NW 20th, public service.5:28 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.5:36 p.m. — 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.6:40 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.7:28 p.m. — 2201 NW 26th, medical.7:31 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.9:33 p.m. — 5435 NW Cottonwood, service call.9:41 p.m. — 100 S. Railroad, medical.11:51 p.m. — 223 NW Mockingbird, medical.WEDNESDAY3:14 a.m. — 5709 NW Cedarwood, medical.5:30 a.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.6:09 a.m. — 100 S. Railroad, medical.6:31 a.m. — 30 S. Sheridan, automatic alarm.7:52 a.m. — 1524 SW Georgia, smoke investigation.9:06 a.m. — 607 NW Brookhaven Path, structure fire.10:22 a.m. — 1307 SW Washington, medical.11:35 a.m. — 705 SW Monroe, medical.12:50 p.m. — 200 SW H, smoke investigation.1:15 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, smoke investigation.1:30 p.m. — Southwest 1st Street and West Lee Boulevard, medical.1:38 p.m. — 2105 NW Lake, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Southwest Politics Emergency Medical Address Investigation Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists