Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:32 p.m. — 1802 NW 20th, public service.

5:28 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.

5:36 p.m. — 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

6:40 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.

7:28 p.m. — 2201 NW 26th, medical.

7:31 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.

9:33 p.m. — 5435 NW Cottonwood, service call.

9:41 p.m. — 100 S. Railroad, medical.

11:51 p.m. — 223 NW Mockingbird, medical.

WEDNESDAY

3:14 a.m. — 5709 NW Cedarwood, medical.

5:30 a.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.

6:09 a.m. — 100 S. Railroad, medical.

6:31 a.m. — 30 S. Sheridan, automatic alarm.

7:52 a.m. — 1524 SW Georgia, smoke investigation.

9:06 a.m. — 607 NW Brookhaven Path, structure fire.

10:22 a.m. — 1307 SW Washington, medical.

11:35 a.m. — 705 SW Monroe, medical.

12:50 p.m. — 200 SW H, smoke investigation.

1:15 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street, smoke investigation.

1:30 p.m. — Southwest 1st Street and West Lee Boulevard, medical.

1:38 p.m. — 2105 NW Lake, medical.