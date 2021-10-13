Fire report for Oct. 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:34 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.3:58 p.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.4:29 p.m. — 1601 NW Bell, service call.4:30 p.m. — 2733 NW Denver, service call.4:55 p.m. — 304 SW 75th, medical.6:06 p.m. — 7315 NW 74th Pl., medical.6:22 p.m. — 304 SW 75th, service call.6:23 p.m. — 39 NW 29th, electrical hazard.7:01 p.m. — 4618 NE Columbia, medical.8:07 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.8:15 p.m. — 1635 NW 27th, medical.8:40 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, medical.9:38 p.m. — 716 ½ NW Dearborn, medical.9:55 p.m. — 7216 NW Cherry Cir., medical.10:11 p.m. — Northwest Morford Drive and Northwest Columbia Avenue, outside fire.10:20 p.m. — 1216 NW Sheridan, medical.11:33 p.m. — 6925 SW Beta, service call.11:49 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.11:54 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 26th Street, medical.1:51 a.m. — 1309 NW Baldwin, vehicle fire.TUESDAY3:38 a.m. — 4034 SW Mesquite, medical.3:44 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.5:55 a.m. — 332 NW Mission, service call.6:18 a.m. — 4520 SW Beta, medical.6:40 a.m. — 5320 NW Columbia, medical.7:01 a.m. — 2632 Cache, automatic alarm.7:05 a.m. — 2303 Cache, public service.7:08 a.m. — 6402 SW Lynnwood, medical.7:12 a.m. — 6925 SW Beta, medical.7:58 a.m. — 3041 NE Stratford Cir., medical.10:15 a.m. — 5008 SE Pebble Creek, automatic alarm.10:48 a.m. — 1913 SW D, medical.11:10 a.m. — 1102 SW 7th, medical.1:00 p.m. — 1914 NW Ozmun, structure fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists