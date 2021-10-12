Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

4:55 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.

5:56 p.m. — 2410 NW 42nd, automatic alarm.

6:42 p.m. — 20 NW 24th, medical.

6:47 p.m. — 1310 NW Baldwin, structure fire.

7:30 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

7:47 p.m. — 1616 NW Taft, service call.

8:29 p.m. — 1201 SW 24th, medical.

9:20 p.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.

10:41 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

11:54 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

11:58 p.m. — 1707 SW 6th, service call.

MONDAY

12:14 a.m. — 6903 SW Delta, structure fire.

12:36 a.m. — 2003 NW Taylor, medical.

1:37 a.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.

1:54 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

4:00 a.m. — 415 SE Interstate, medical.

7:06 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.

7:14 a.m. — 3607 NE Bradford, medical.

7:32 a.m. — 4818 NW Williams, medical.

8:54 a.m. — 501 NW Woodridge, service call.

9:01 a.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.

10:11 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

10:28 a.m. — 3414 Cache, medical.

10:38 a.m. — 916 SW 2nd, medical.

10:56 a.m. — 1318 NW Bessie, public service.

12:41 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

12:47 p.m. — 803 SE Brigadoon Way, medical.

1:03 p.m. — 5 NW 27th, medical.

1:21 p.m. — 1635 NW 27th, medical.

1:30 p.m. — 1601 SE 1st, automatic alarm.

2:19 p.m. — 2627 NW Cedric Cir., medical.

2:37 p.m. — 2121 SW Washington, automatic alarm.