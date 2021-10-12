Fire report for Oct. 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY4:55 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.5:56 p.m. — 2410 NW 42nd, automatic alarm.6:42 p.m. — 20 NW 24th, medical.6:47 p.m. — 1310 NW Baldwin, structure fire.7:30 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.7:47 p.m. — 1616 NW Taft, service call.8:29 p.m. — 1201 SW 24th, medical.9:20 p.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.10:41 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.11:54 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.11:58 p.m. — 1707 SW 6th, service call.MONDAY12:14 a.m. — 6903 SW Delta, structure fire.12:36 a.m. — 2003 NW Taylor, medical.1:37 a.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.1:54 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.4:00 a.m. — 415 SE Interstate, medical.7:06 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.7:14 a.m. — 3607 NE Bradford, medical.7:32 a.m. — 4818 NW Williams, medical.8:54 a.m. — 501 NW Woodridge, service call.9:01 a.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.10:11 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.10:28 a.m. — 3414 Cache, medical.10:38 a.m. — 916 SW 2nd, medical.10:56 a.m. — 1318 NW Bessie, public service.12:41 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.12:47 p.m. — 803 SE Brigadoon Way, medical.1:03 p.m. — 5 NW 27th, medical.1:21 p.m. — 1635 NW 27th, medical.1:30 p.m. — 1601 SE 1st, automatic alarm.2:19 p.m. — 2627 NW Cedric Cir., medical.2:37 p.m. — 2121 SW Washington, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Physics Politics Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists