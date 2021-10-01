Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

4:33 p.m. — 312 NW Fort Sill, medical.

5:03 p.m. — 4903 NW Meadowbrook, automatic alarm.

6:21 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 40th Street, medical.

6:21 p.m. — 503 SW H, medical.

9:09 p.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan, medical.

9:57 p.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.

11:25 p.m. — 2733 NW Denver, service call.

THURSDAY

2:41 a.m. — 2408 NW 12th, medical.

2:47 a.m. — 1806 SW N H Jones, structure fire.

7:36 a.m. — 729 SE Sullivan, medical.

8:17 a.m. — 1405½ NW Williams, medical.

8:34 a.m. — 620 SW D, automatic alarm.

8:35 a.m. — 4822 NW Lindy, medical.

9:10 a.m. — 2009 NW Taylor, medical.

10:02 a.m. — 3817 NW Meadowbrook, automatic alarm.

10:20 a.m. — 6744 NW Cache, medical.

10:44 a.m. — 1707 SW 6th, service call.

11:09 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue, structure fire.

11:20 a.m. — 2304 NW 23rd, medical.

11:35 a.m. — 1618 NW 36th, carbon monoxide.

12:25 p.m. — 120 NE English, medical.

12:33 p.m. — 1722 NW 31st, service call.

12:52 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.

12:57 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, automatic alarm.

1:43 p.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.

2:24 p.m. — 301 SE Interstate, gas leak.