Fire report for Oct. 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY4:33 p.m. — 312 NW Fort Sill, medical.5:03 p.m. — 4903 NW Meadowbrook, automatic alarm.6:21 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 40th Street, medical.6:21 p.m. — 503 SW H, medical.9:09 p.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan, medical.9:57 p.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.11:25 p.m. — 2733 NW Denver, service call.THURSDAY2:41 a.m. — 2408 NW 12th, medical.2:47 a.m. — 1806 SW N H Jones, structure fire.7:36 a.m. — 729 SE Sullivan, medical.8:17 a.m. — 1405½ NW Williams, medical.8:34 a.m. — 620 SW D, automatic alarm.8:35 a.m. — 4822 NW Lindy, medical.9:10 a.m. — 2009 NW Taylor, medical.10:02 a.m. — 3817 NW Meadowbrook, automatic alarm.10:20 a.m. — 6744 NW Cache, medical.10:44 a.m. — 1707 SW 6th, service call.11:09 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue, structure fire.11:20 a.m. — 2304 NW 23rd, medical.11:35 a.m. — 1618 NW 36th, carbon monoxide.12:25 p.m. — 120 NE English, medical.12:33 p.m. — 1722 NW 31st, service call.12:52 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.12:57 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, automatic alarm.1:43 p.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.2:24 p.m. — 301 SE Interstate, gas leak. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Mathematics Politics Sw Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Southwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists