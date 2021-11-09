Fire report for Nov. 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:57 p.m. — 2415 SW D, medical.4:00 p.m. — 1415 NW Lake, medical.4:35 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, automatic alarm.5:00 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.5:20 p.m. — 1603 SW Sandra Cir., medical.5:53 p.m. — 1311 NW Euclid, service call.6:02 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.6:12 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.6:22 p.m. — 1405 NW Baldwin, medical.8:06 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:59 p.m. — 2307 NW 18th, medical.10:10 p.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.MONDAY1:35 a.m. — 3008 NE Heritage, service call.1:40 a.m. — 1109 NW 74th, service call.2:51 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.7:32 a.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl, medical.8:07 a.m. — 511 SW A, automatic alarm.9:30 a.m. — 302 W Gore, automatic alarm.11:41 a.m. — 4708 NW 47th Pl., medical.12:10 p.m. — 5808 NW Dearborn, medical.12:42 p.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.1:10 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.1:46 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.2:11 p.m. — 831 NW 25th, medical. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists