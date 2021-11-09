Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:57 p.m. — 2415 SW D, medical.

4:00 p.m. — 1415 NW Lake, medical.

4:35 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, automatic alarm.

5:00 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

5:20 p.m. — 1603 SW Sandra Cir., medical.

5:53 p.m. — 1311 NW Euclid, service call.

6:02 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.

6:12 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

6:22 p.m. — 1405 NW Baldwin, medical.

8:06 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

8:59 p.m. — 2307 NW 18th, medical.

10:10 p.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.

MONDAY

1:35 a.m. — 3008 NE Heritage, service call.

1:40 a.m. — 1109 NW 74th, service call.

2:51 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

7:32 a.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl, medical.

8:07 a.m. — 511 SW A, automatic alarm.

9:30 a.m. — 302 W Gore, automatic alarm.

11:41 a.m. — 4708 NW 47th Pl., medical.

12:10 p.m. — 5808 NW Dearborn, medical.

12:42 p.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.

1:10 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.

1:46 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.

2:11 p.m. — 831 NW 25th, medical.

