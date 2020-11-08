Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

2:40 p.m. — 4204 SE Elmhurst Lane, medical.

3:41 p.m. — 327 SE Brighton Drive, medical.

4:14 p.m. — Northeast 45th Street and Euclid Avenue, medical.

4:44 p.m. — 7711 NW Wyatt Lake Drive, automatic alarm.

5:42 p.m. — 1108 NW Willow Place, medical.

6:03 p.m. — 4022 SW Sunflower Lane, automatic alarm.

6:37 p.m. — 1611 NW 79th, medical.

6:43 p.m. — 1908 SW Douglas, medical.

6:57 p.m. — 4733 NW Motif Manor, medical.

7:19 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.

8:01 p.m. — 6920 W. Lee, service call.

9:01 p.m. — 5421 NW King Richard, automatic alarm.

10:45 p.m. — 421 SE Interstate Drive, automatic alarm.

SATURDAY

12:03 a.m. — 2002 W. Lee, medical.

1:51 a.m. — 2002 W. Lee, medical.

2:04 a.m. — 4001 NW Ozmun, medical.

3:06 a.m. — 727 NE Carver, medical.

5:02 a.m. — 1144 NW Oak, medical.

5:38 a.m. — 1620 NW 46th, medical.

6:21 a.m. — 5001 SE Brown, medical.

6:29 a.m. — 3808 NW Meadowbrook Drive, medical.

7:08 a.m. — 412 NW Bell, medical.

7:40 a.m. — 924 SW 38th, automatic alarm.

7:44 a.m. — 425 NW 53rd, service call.

8:01 a.m. — 8113 SW Cherokee, medical.

8:10 a.m. — 425 NW 53rd, medical.

8:57 a.m. — 1116 NW Birch, service call.

10:42 a.m. — 410 S. Sheridan, medical.

10:51 a.m. — 5110 W. Gore, service call.

11:33 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.

11:58 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

12:13 p.m. — Northeast Rogers Lane and Flower Mound, outdoor fire.

12:17 p.m. —1401 Cache Road, medical.

12:21 p.m. — 3826 NW Bell, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you