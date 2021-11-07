Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:15 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound., medical.

3:24 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.

4:17 p.m. — 1406 NW Smith, medical.

4:51 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and B Avenue, medical.

6:02 p.m. — 1802 NW Pollard, medical.

7:48 p.m. — 710 SW Summit, medical.

8:41 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Lane, medical.

11:11 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

11:32 p.m. — 8607 SE Flower Mound, medical.

11:50 p.m. — 502 SW University Drive, medical.

11:55 p.m. — 3164 Cache Road, medical.

SATURDAY

4:00 a.m. — 2620 W. Gore, medical.

10:07 a.m. — 1005 W. Gore, medical.

11:19 a.m. — 3706 E. Gore, medical.

11:45 a.m. — 1413 NW Lawton, medical.

11:53 a.m. — 32 NW 24th, medical.

12:42 p.m. — 1315 SW E, medical.

1:20 p.m. — 2309 NW 4th, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you