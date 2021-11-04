Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

4:51 p.m. — 920 NE Dove Ln., medical.

5:23 p.m. — 5315 NW Oak, medical.

6:34 p.m. — 1911 NW 20th, medical.

7:51 p.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill, brush fire.

8:04 p.m. — 1306 SE E, public service.

8:28 p.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trwy, medical.

WEDNESDAY

10:02 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 5th Street, medical.

11:49 a.m. — 7216 NW Cherry Cir., medical.

12:13 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.

12:35 p.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.

2:53 p.m. — 923 SW 9th, medical.

1:40 p.m. — 2507 NW Prentice, medical.

2:14 p.m. — 2223 NW Baltimore Cir., structure fire.

2:34 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

2:29 p.m. — 6315 NW Taylor, medical.

2:33 p.m. — 6812 SW Oak Pointe, medical.

2:53 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.