Fire report for Nov. 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021

Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY
4:51 p.m. — 920 NE Dove Ln., medical.
5:23 p.m. — 5315 NW Oak, medical.
6:34 p.m. — 1911 NW 20th, medical.
7:51 p.m. — 601 NW Fort Sill, brush fire.
8:04 p.m. — 1306 SE E, public service.
8:28 p.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trwy, medical.

WEDNESDAY
10:02 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 5th Street, medical.
11:49 a.m. — 7216 NW Cherry Cir., medical.
12:13 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.
12:35 p.m. — 1306 SW E, medical.
2:53 p.m. — 923 SW 9th, medical.
1:40 p.m. — 2507 NW Prentice, medical.
2:14 p.m. — 2223 NW Baltimore Cir., structure fire.
2:34 p.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.
2:29 p.m. — 6315 NW Taylor, medical.
2:33 p.m. — 6812 SW Oak Pointe, medical.
2:53 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.