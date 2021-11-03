Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

4:46 p.m. — 3501 E Gore, medical.

5:03 p.m. — 816 SE 40th, medical.

5:16 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.

6:24 p.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.

6:25 p.m. — 4822 NW Lindy, service call.

6:46 p.m. — 4822 NW Lindy, service call.

7:09 p.m. — 1914 SW D, medical.

8:46 p.m. — 7540 NW Tango, medical.

8:46 p.m. — 1408 NW 40th, medical.

TUESDAY

8:55 a.m. — 816 SE 40th, medical.

7:30 a.m. — 911 SW E, automatic alarm.

6:38 a.m. — 3908 NW Cheyenne, medical.

6:07 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

9:59 a.m. — 1603 NW Euclid, medical.

9:36 a.m. — 1758 NW 82nd, gas leak.

11:15 a.m. — 1002 SW Ard, structure fire.

10:59 a.m. — 2512 Cache, automatic alarm.

10:14 a.m. — 1708 SE Indiana, medical.

12:34 p.m. — 1413 NW Lawton, medical.

1:32 p.m. — 1614 NW 67th, medical.

1:04 p.m. — 1401 SW E, medical.

2:52 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.

2:52 p.m. — 1517 NW Kingsbury, medical.

2:48 p.m. — 5606 SW Lee, automatic alarm.

2:26 a.m. — 402 SE Interstate, medical.

2:21 p.m. — 50 NW Sheridan, medical.

2:18 p.m. — 2107 NW Austin, automatic alarm.