Fire report for Nov. 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:46 p.m. — 3501 E Gore, medical.5:03 p.m. — 816 SE 40th, medical.5:16 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.6:24 p.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.6:25 p.m. — 4822 NW Lindy, service call.6:46 p.m. — 4822 NW Lindy, service call.7:09 p.m. — 1914 SW D, medical.8:46 p.m. — 7540 NW Tango, medical.8:46 p.m. — 1408 NW 40th, medical.TUESDAY8:55 a.m. — 816 SE 40th, medical.7:30 a.m. — 911 SW E, automatic alarm.6:38 a.m. — 3908 NW Cheyenne, medical.6:07 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.9:59 a.m. — 1603 NW Euclid, medical.9:36 a.m. — 1758 NW 82nd, gas leak.11:15 a.m. — 1002 SW Ard, structure fire.10:59 a.m. — 2512 Cache, automatic alarm.10:14 a.m. — 1708 SE Indiana, medical.12:34 p.m. — 1413 NW Lawton, medical.1:32 p.m. — 1614 NW 67th, medical.1:04 p.m. — 1401 SW E, medical.2:52 p.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.2:52 p.m. — 1517 NW Kingsbury, medical.2:48 p.m. — 5606 SW Lee, automatic alarm.2:26 a.m. — 402 SE Interstate, medical.2:21 p.m. — 50 NW Sheridan, medical.2:18 p.m. — 2107 NW Austin, automatic alarm.