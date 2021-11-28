Fire report for Nov. 28, 2021 Nov 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY6:39 p.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.6:49 p.m. — Northwest Irwin Avenue and Northwest 126th Street, medical.7:17 p.m. — 1410 NW Taylor, automatic alarm.8:21 p.m. — 7820 NW Baldwin, medical.8:23 p.m. — 28 SW 45th, medical.8:55 p.m. — 708 SW Summit, medical.9:46 p.m. — 1401 NW Williams, medical.10:04 p.m. — 2414 NW Nottingham, medical.10:55 p.m. — 619 SW Arbuckle, medical.SATURDAY12:36 a.m. — 4603 SE Brown, medical.1:11 a.m. — 728 SW Ranch Oak, medical.4:21 a.m. — 1703 SW 6th, medical.5:01 a.m. — 603 SE F, gas leak.5:03 a.m. — 4707 SE Sunnymeade, medical.6:57 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, service call.8:22 a.m. — 2422 NW 42nd, medical.8:43 a.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl, medical.9:18 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.9:39 a.m. — 1001 NW Columbia, automatic alarm.9:46 a.m. — 1405 NW Ozmun, medical.10:10 a.m. — 2136 NW Ozmun, vehicle fire.10:23 a.m. — 1809 NW Crosby Park Circle, medical.12:13 p.m. — 1511 NW Taft, structure fire.1:40 p.m. — 332 NW Mission, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists