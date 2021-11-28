Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

6:39 p.m. — 2507 NW 20th, medical.

6:49 p.m. — Northwest Irwin Avenue and Northwest 126th Street, medical.

7:17 p.m. — 1410 NW Taylor, automatic alarm.

8:21 p.m. — 7820 NW Baldwin, medical.

8:23 p.m. — 28 SW 45th, medical.

8:55 p.m. — 708 SW Summit, medical.

9:46 p.m. — 1401 NW Williams, medical.

10:04 p.m. — 2414 NW Nottingham, medical.

10:55 p.m. — 619 SW Arbuckle, medical.

SATURDAY

12:36 a.m. — 4603 SE Brown, medical.

1:11 a.m. — 728 SW Ranch Oak, medical.

4:21 a.m. — 1703 SW 6th, medical.

5:01 a.m. — 603 SE F, gas leak.

5:03 a.m. — 4707 SE Sunnymeade, medical.

6:57 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, service call.

8:22 a.m. — 2422 NW 42nd, medical.

8:43 a.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl, medical.

9:18 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

9:39 a.m. — 1001 NW Columbia, automatic alarm.

9:46 a.m. — 1405 NW Ozmun, medical.

10:10 a.m. — 2136 NW Ozmun, vehicle fire.

10:23 a.m. — 1809 NW Crosby Park Circle, medical.

12:13 p.m. — 1511 NW Taft, structure fire.

1:40 p.m. — 332 NW Mission, medical.