Fire report for Nov. 25, 2021 Nov 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:14 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.3:53 p.m. — 1906 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow Ave, service call.4:02 p.m. — 5009 SE Avalon, medical.4:09 p.m. — 2425 Cache Road, outside fire.6:03 p.m. — 701 NW Sheridan Road, medical.6:04 p.m. — 4017 SW Mesquite, medical.8:56 p.m. — 402 SE Interstate, medical.9:19 p.m. — 502 SW University, medical.9:41 p.m. — 911 SW E, medical.10:21 p.m. — 211 NW 3rd, medical.WEDNESDAY3:19 a.m. — 7801 NW Baldwin, medical.4:51 a.m. — 2720 SW J, service call.6:19 a.m. — 1403 NW Logan, medical.6:34 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.10:27 a.m. — 701 SW F, medical.11:03 a.m. — 4536 NE Arlington, medical.11:08 a.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.1:12 p.m. — 101 SE D, automatic alarm.2:21 p.m. — 1321 SW 27th, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Address Emergency Linguistics Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Report Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists