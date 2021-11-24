Fire report for Nov. 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:40 p.m. — 605 SW 24th Place, medical.4:41 p.m. — 1505 NW Smith, medical.4:54 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.5:39 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.5:43 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, brush fire.6:14 p.m. — 1229 SW New York, automatic alarm.6:42 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, outside fire.6:47 p.m. — 401 SW F, automatic alarm.6:48 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, outside fire.7:00 p.m. — 1706 NW Crosby Park, medical.7:03 p.m. — 5001 W. Gore, structure fire.7:42 p.m. — 401 SW F, automatic alarm.7:43 p.m. — 901 SW 17th, automatic alarm.7:54 p.m. — 1901 NW 40th, medical.8:00 p.m. — 901 SW 17th, automatic alarm.10:16 p.m. — 911 SW E, service call.11:25 p.m. — 502 SW University Drive, automatic alarm.TUESDAY1:27 a.m. — 2308 NW 14th, medical.2:16 a.m. — 4908 SE Edinburgh Lane, service call.2:45 a.m. — 914 NW 44th, medical.3:03 a.m. — 1502 SW H, medical.6:11 a.m. — 110 SW 4th, medical.6:19 a.m. — 3141 NW Liberty, structure fire.6:23 a.m. — 3141 NW Liberty, structure fire.8:08 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.8:22 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.9:33 a.m. — 1910 NW Crosby Park, medical.10:09 a.m. — 1002 N. Sheridan Road, medical.10:11 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.11:22 a.m. — 5515 Cache Road, medical.11:26 a.m. — 115 SE Sungate, service call.12:22 p.m. — 1211 W. Lee, medical.1:48 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Northwest Medicine Address Emergency Trailway Quanah Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists