Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

4:40 p.m. — 605 SW 24th Place, medical.

4:41 p.m. — 1505 NW Smith, medical.

4:54 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.

5:39 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.

5:43 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, brush fire.

6:14 p.m. — 1229 SW New York, automatic alarm.

6:42 p.m. — Northwest 61st Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, outside fire.

6:47 p.m. — 401 SW F, automatic alarm.

6:48 p.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, outside fire.

7:00 p.m. — 1706 NW Crosby Park, medical.

7:03 p.m. — 5001 W. Gore, structure fire.

7:42 p.m. — 401 SW F, automatic alarm.

7:43 p.m. — 901 SW 17th, automatic alarm.

7:54 p.m. — 1901 NW 40th, medical.

8:00 p.m. — 901 SW 17th, automatic alarm.

10:16 p.m. — 911 SW E, service call.

11:25 p.m. — 502 SW University Drive, automatic alarm.

TUESDAY

1:27 a.m. — 2308 NW 14th, medical.

2:16 a.m. — 4908 SE Edinburgh Lane, service call.

2:45 a.m. — 914 NW 44th, medical.

3:03 a.m. — 1502 SW H, medical.

6:11 a.m. — 110 SW 4th, medical.

6:19 a.m. — 3141 NW Liberty, structure fire.

6:23 a.m. — 3141 NW Liberty, structure fire.

8:08 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

8:22 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.

9:33 a.m. — 1910 NW Crosby Park, medical.

10:09 a.m. — 1002 N. Sheridan Road, medical.

10:11 a.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.

11:22 a.m. — 5515 Cache Road, medical.

11:26 a.m. — 115 SE Sungate, service call.

12:22 p.m. — 1211 W. Lee, medical.

1:48 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound Road, medical.