Fire report for Nov. 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 38 min ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY4:07 p.m. — 1502 NW Fort Sill, medical.5:48 p.m. — 1612 NW 16th, medical.6:11 p.m. — 744 SW 43rd, medical.6:21 p.m. — 4630 NW Lincoln, medical.7:00 p.m. — 1914 SW D, medical.7:31 p.m. — 1115 SW G, medical.7:33 p.m. — 503 NW Glendale, medical.8:51 p.m. — 4830 NW Hoover, medical.9:03 p.m. — 917 SW 34th, medical.MONDAY3:48 a.m. — 3164 Cache, medical.6:52 a.m. — 901 SW 17th, medical.7:40 a.m. — 4505 SW Park, medical.7:50 a.m. — 2809 NW Ozmun, medical.7:54 a.m. — 4402 Cache, medical.8:14 a.m. — 708 SW Arbuckle, medical.9:14 a.m. — 2410 SW Washington, medical.9:23 a.m. — 1516 NW Taylor, medical.9:29 a.m. — 102 NW 13th, medical.10:40 a.m. — 2314 NW Dunstan Ln, medical.10:56 a.m. — 104 NW 14th, medical.11:06 a.m. — 1116 NW Birch, medical.11:08 a.m. — 1401 SW D, medical.12:04 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.12:24 p.m. — 5535 Cache, structure fire.12:30 p.m. — 1504 SW E, medical.12:46 p.m. — 405 NW Glendale, medical.1:09 p.m. — 5907 NW Williams, medical.2:09 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, public service.