Fire report for Nov. 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:16 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.4:42 p.m. — 2209 NW Williams, medical.4:47 p.m. — 1705 NW 20th, automatic alarm.5:33 p.m. — 22 NW 53rd, medical.5:35 p.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.5:40 p.m. — 2502 NW 19th, medical.6:52 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.7:17 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.8:04 p.m. — 6737 SW Chaucer, medical.9:15 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, medical.9:50 p.m. — 4003 SW Sunflower Ln., medical.10:38 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, structure fire.MONDAY12:26 a.m. — 53 NW 24th, medical.12:28 a.m. — 903 NE Dove Ln., medical.3:10 a.m. — 2202 SW B, medical.4:34 a.m. — 1230 NW Carroll, medical.7:22 a.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.8:19 a.m. — 3005 NE Angus, medical.9:22 a.m. — 1617 SE Clover Ln., automatic alarm.9:22 a.m. — 712 SW I, outside fire.10:05 a.m. — 2512 Cache, automatic alarm.11:36 a.m. — 507 NE Carver, medical.11:57 a.m. — 1806 NW Andrews, medical.12:24 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Cir., automatic alarm.2:11 p.m. — 5802 NW Kinyon, smoke investigation.2:28 p.m. — 5602 SW Lee, automatic alarm.2:40 p.m. — 5801 NW Elm, smoke investigation.