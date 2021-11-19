Fire report for Nov. 19, 2021 Nov 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:52 p.m. — 1404 SW E, medical.4:05 p.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, public service.4:29 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwe Palomino Drive, medical.4:53 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.5:07 p.m. — 704 NW 32nd, service call.5:08 p.m. — 1406 NW Smith, automatic alarm.5:25 p.m. — 7111 NW Birch Pl., service call.5:59 p.m. — 1022 SW 61st, medical.6:32 p.m. — 608 SW Washington, outside fire.6:32 p.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.9:05 p.m. — 820 NW Hampton Ct., automatic alarm.THURSDAY1:09 a.m. — 905 NW Arlington, medical.5:36 a.m. — 38 NW 24th, medical.6:54 a.m. — 3412 SW Oklahoma, outside fire.7:12 a.m. — Southwest 11 Street and Southwest F Avenue, smoke investigation.7:33 a.m. — 1813 NW Taylor, medical.8:29 a.m. — 1706 NW Crosby Park, medical.9:46 a.m. — 738 SW 46th, medical.11:16 a.m. — 1212 SW Wisconsin, medical.11:40 a.m. — 2606 SW A, service call.12:29 p.m. — 1525 Cache, public service.12:53 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, service call.2:29 p.m. — 1507 SW Jefferson, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Sw Politics Following Southwest Emergency Investigation Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists