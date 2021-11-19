Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:52 p.m. — 1404 SW E, medical.

4:05 p.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, public service.

4:29 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwe Palomino Drive, medical.

4:53 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.

5:07 p.m. — 704 NW 32nd, service call.

5:08 p.m. — 1406 NW Smith, automatic alarm.

5:25 p.m. — 7111 NW Birch Pl., service call.

5:59 p.m. — 1022 SW 61st, medical.

6:32 p.m. — 608 SW Washington, outside fire.

6:32 p.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.

9:05 p.m. — 820 NW Hampton Ct., automatic alarm.

THURSDAY

1:09 a.m. — 905 NW Arlington, medical.

5:36 a.m. — 38 NW 24th, medical.

6:54 a.m. — 3412 SW Oklahoma, outside fire.

7:12 a.m. — Southwest 11 Street and Southwest F Avenue, smoke investigation.

7:33 a.m. — 1813 NW Taylor, medical.

8:29 a.m. — 1706 NW Crosby Park, medical.

9:46 a.m. — 738 SW 46th, medical.

11:16 a.m. — 1212 SW Wisconsin, medical.

11:40 a.m. — 2606 SW A, service call.

12:29 p.m. — 1525 Cache, public service.

12:53 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, service call.

2:29 p.m. — 1507 SW Jefferson, automatic alarm.