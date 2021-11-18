Fire report for Nov. 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:02 p.m. — 607 SE 41st, medical.3:04 p.m. — No. 1 SW E, medical.3:13 p.m. — 6749 SW Chaucer, medical.3:13 p.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, medical.5:16 p.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.5:49 p.m. — 1613 NW Irwin, structure fire.5:54 p.m. — 5409 SW Trevor Circle, gas leak.6:14 p.m. — 1706 NW Crosby Park, medical.6:22 p.m. — Southwest J Avenue and Southwest 27th Street, medical.6:25 p.m. — 6308 NW Oak, structure fire.9:20 p.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.9:53 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, service call.WEDNESDAY00:33 a.m. — 1303 SW Wisconsin, medical.3:14 a.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, service call.3:33 a.m. — 4699 NW Ozmun, medical.4:41 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, service call.6:08 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.7:48 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.8:16 a.m. — 5401 NW King Richard, medical.8:24 a.m. — 3401 W. Gore, medical.8:58 a.m. — 2415 SW 45th, medical.9:27 a.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.9:46 a.m. — 310 NW 32nd, medical.9:57 a.m. — 1502 NW Kingsbury, medical.10:57 a.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.12:12 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Lane, service call.12:20 p.m. — 1709 NW Ferris, medical.12:57 p.m. — 3001 NE Pioneer, medical.1:22 p.m. — 934 NW 20th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Emergency Southwest Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists