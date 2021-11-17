Fire report for Nov. 17, 2021 Nov 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:41 p.m. — 100 S. Railroad, medical.4:24 p.m. — 5202 W. Gore, medical.4:38 p.m. — 4818 NW Motif Manor, medical.5:23 p.m. — 6905 NW Surreywood Place, medical.6:18 p.m. — 2222 NW Pollard, medical.6:20 p.m. — 5823 NW Liberty, medical.6:21 p.m. — 7700 W. Lee, vehicle fire.7:25 p.m. — 4703 SE Wilshire Terrace, service call.8:09 p.m. — 1700 Fort Sill Blvd., medical.8:45 p.m. — 507 NW Green Meadow, service call.10:07 p.m. — 210 SW 23rd Place, medical.TUESDAY1:31 a.m. — 805 SW 12th, medical.6:43 a.m. — 2618 NW 77th, medical.7:09 a.m. — 332 NW Mission Blvd., medical.9:20 a.m. — 4703 SE Wilshire Terrace, service call.10:12 a.m. — 2202 NW Terrace Hills, medical.10:44 a.m. — 1401 Cache Road, medical.11:24 a.m. — 1114 NW 74th, service call.11:46 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.11:46 a.m. — 7923 NW Terrace Hills, medical.11:48 a.m. — 1515 SW 69th, medical.2:51 p.m. — 2507 SW J, medical.2:54 p.m. — 1602 SE Clover Lane, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Address Medicine Emergency Lawton Fire Department Nature Medical Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists