Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

5:27 p.m. — 2202 NW Fort Sill medical.

5:34 p.m. — 2512 Cache, automatic alarm.

5:58 p.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, medical.

6:07 p.m. — 1704 NW 39th, medical.

6:54 p.m. — 1711 SE Jarman, medical.

7:31 p.m. — 3502 E. Gore, medical.

7:42 p.m. — 1515 NE Lawrie Tatum, medical.

8:01 p.m. — 2030 NW 24th, medical.

8:52 p.m. — 5310 SW Dove Creek, automatic alarm.

9:30 p.m. — 2009 NW Hoover, medical.

10:36 p.m. — 4801 SE Avalon, medical.

SATURDAY

00:20 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

1:57 a.m. — 2323 E Gore, medical.

2:34 a.m. — 7506 NW Stonegate, medical.

4:03 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

4:28 a.m. — 2304 NW Hoover, medical.

5:57 a.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.

6:47 a.m. — 2612 SW J, medical.

7:51 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

9:14 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.

10:08 a.m. — 1707 SW 6th, service call.

10:28 a.m. — 5901 SW Lee, automatic alarm.

11:05 a.m. — 3114 NE Shelter Creek, service call.

11:49 a.m. — 3708 NE Madison, medical.

12:09 p.m. — 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trwy, medical.

12:09 p.m. — 1726 NW Crosby Park, medical.

2:04 p.m. — 804 SW Summit, medical.

2:18 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.