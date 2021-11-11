Fire report for Nov. 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY4:06 p.m. — 1732 NW 82nd, medical.4:56 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.5:46 p.m. — 4038 NW Ozmun medical.5:59 p.m. — 3401 SW 11th, service call.6:01 p.m. — 2804 SW J, smoke investigation.6:24 p.m. — 6915 SW Delta, medical.6:47 p.m. — 3805 SE Camden Way, automatic alarm.9:12 p.m. — 6802 NW Compass, medical.10:54 p.m. — 1708 NW Baldwin, medical.WEDNESDAY2:54 a.m. — 7301 SW Lee, medical.3:13 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.4:16 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.4:38 a.m. — 1405 NW Baldwin, service call.4:46 a.m. — 2804 SW J, structure fire.9:34 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.10:02 a.m. — 504 NW 59th, medical.12:33 p.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.1:25 p.m. — 4817 SW Coombs, outside fire.1:25 p.m. — 1401 SW Jefferson medical.1:42 p.m. — 101 SE D, automatic alarm.3:04 p.m. — 2425 Cache, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Northwest Geophysics Politics Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Coomb Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists