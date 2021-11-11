Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

4:06 p.m. — 1732 NW 82nd, medical.

4:56 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.

5:46 p.m. — 4038 NW Ozmun medical.

5:59 p.m. — 3401 SW 11th, service call.

6:01 p.m. — 2804 SW J, smoke investigation.

6:24 p.m. — 6915 SW Delta, medical.

6:47 p.m. — 3805 SE Camden Way, automatic alarm.

9:12 p.m. — 6802 NW Compass, medical.

10:54 p.m. — 1708 NW Baldwin, medical.

WEDNESDAY

2:54 a.m. — 7301 SW Lee, medical.

3:13 a.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.

4:16 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

4:38 a.m. — 1405 NW Baldwin, service call.

4:46 a.m. — 2804 SW J, structure fire.

9:34 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

10:02 a.m. — 504 NW 59th, medical.

12:33 p.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.

1:25 p.m. — 4817 SW Coombs, outside fire.

1:25 p.m. — 1401 SW Jefferson medical.

1:42 p.m. — 101 SE D, automatic alarm.

3:04 p.m. — 2425 Cache, medical.