Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
5:11 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, structure fire.
6:15 p.m. — 908 SW Park, medical.
6:19 p.m. — 710 SW G, medical.
7:12 p.m. — 7206 Cache, medical.
7:23 p.m. — 2325 NW Denver, medical.
7:39 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road, vehicle fire.
7:44 p.m. — 120 NE Rogers Ln., vehicle fire.
7:46 p.m. — 710 SW G, medical.
7:53 p.m. — 2800 W. Gore, service call.
9:49 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
11:14 p.m. — 437 NW 53rd, medical.
11:25 p.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.
SATURDAY
00:02 a.m. — 304 NW 4th, medical.
00:40 a.m. — 601 SW 24th Pl., service call.
1:32 a.m. — 901 NW Becontree, medical.
5:42 a.m. — 6402 SW Lynnwood, service call.
5:45 a.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.
6:57 a.m. — 2638 NE Euclid, medical.
7:25 a.m. — 307 NW Compass, automatic alarm.
8:59 a.m. — 6720 NW Quanah Parker Trwy, automatic alarm.
9:30 a.m. — 412 NW 53rd, medical.
9:57 a.m. — 2704 SW H, vehicle fire.
10:20 a.m. — 1402 SW Washington, medical.
10:43 a.m. — 200 SW C, medical.
10:53 a.m. — 2107 Cache, medical.
1:05 p.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, medical.
1:22 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan, medical.
2:44 p.m. — 6302 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
3:12 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.