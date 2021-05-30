Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:49 p.m. — 4743 SE Sunnyhead, medical.

4:44 p.m. — 1310 NW Kingsbury, medical.

4:50 p.m. — 1906 NW Lincoln, medical.

4:53 p.m. — 1268 NW 57th, medical.

5:29 p.m. — 1305 NW 75th, medical.

5:30 p.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.

7:35 p.m. — 3704 NE Cypress Ln., medical.

7:45 p.m. — 2406 NW 49th, medical.

8:17 p.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.

8:42 p.m. — Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, structure fire.

8:42 p.m. — 1208 NW Sheridan, medical.

10:55 p.m. — 1813 SW 68th, automatic alarm.

11:09 p.m. — 1103 SW Lee, medical.

SATURDAY

00:15 a.m. — 708 SW H, medical.

00:28 a.m. — 4917 SE Mills, odor investigation.

00:49 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.

1:29 a.m. — 13 NW 29th, medical.

2:32 a.m. — 2315 E Gore, medical.

3:46 a.m. — 7510 NW Tango, medical.

4:05 a.m. — 5390 NW Columbia, medical.

4:54 a.m. — 5224 Cache Road, medical.

8:59 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

9:12 a.m. — 8900 Cache Road, automatic alarm.

9:22 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

9:55 a.m. — 1916 NW Williams, medical.

1:15 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, service call.

2:01 p.m. — 301 NW 76th, automatic alarm.

2:16 p.m. — 1005 SW McKinley, service call.

