Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
3:03 p.m. — 6302 W. Lee, medical.
4:38 p.m. — 2131 NW Carroll, medical.
4:38 p.m. — 8902 SW 11th, outdoor fire.
4:41 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.
5:15 p.m. — 4104 SW Wolf, medical.
5:56 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.
6:48 p.m. — 6310 Cache Road, down wire.
7:18 p.m. — Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Gore Boulevard, service call.
7:23 p.m. — 3420 SW Abilene Drive, medical.
8:09 p.m. — 261 NW 2nd, medical.
8:35 p.m. — 6414 Cache Road, service call.
9:04 p.m. — 7510 NW Tango Road, medical.
9:57 p.m. — 1307 SW 8th, medical.
10:02 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, service call.
10:07 p.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.
10:21 p.m. — 4644 SE Caber Circle, medical.
10:57 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.
10:57 p.m. — 1403 NW Irwin, service call.
11:01 p.m. — 3827 NW Columbia, medical.
11:37 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
TUESDAY
1:08 a.m. — 613 SW Garfield, medical.
2:05 a.m. — 2313 NW 75th, medical.
2:16 a.m. — 412 NW 29th, automatic alarm.
4:59 a.m. — 4804 NE Columbia, medical.
5:41 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
6:38 a.m. — 1607 NW 20th, medical.
9:23 a.m. — 43115 SE Camelot Drive, medical.
9:31 a.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.
10:14 a.m. — 202 E. Lee, medical.
10:22 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic alarm.
10:52 a.m. — 1804 NW 45th, medical.
10:59 a.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.
11:09 a.m. — Northwest 6th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.
12:32 p.m. — 1713 NW Williams, medical.
1:44 p.m. — 5812 NW Elm, medical.
2:09 p.m. — 2106 NW Lincoln, medical.