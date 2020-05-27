Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:03 p.m. — 6302 W. Lee, medical.

4:38 p.m. — 2131 NW Carroll, medical.

4:38 p.m. — 8902 SW 11th, outdoor fire.

4:41 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

5:15 p.m. — 4104 SW Wolf, medical.

5:56 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.

6:48 p.m. — 6310 Cache Road, down wire.

7:18 p.m. — Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Gore Boulevard, service call.

7:23 p.m. — 3420 SW Abilene Drive, medical.

8:09 p.m. — 261 NW 2nd, medical.

8:35 p.m. — 6414 Cache Road, service call.

9:04 p.m. — 7510 NW Tango Road, medical.

9:57 p.m. — 1307 SW 8th, medical.

10:02 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, service call.

10:07 p.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.

10:21 p.m. — 4644 SE Caber Circle, medical.

10:57 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

10:57 p.m. — 1403 NW Irwin, service call.

11:01 p.m. — 3827 NW Columbia, medical.

11:37 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

TUESDAY

1:08 a.m. — 613 SW Garfield, medical.

2:05 a.m. — 2313 NW 75th, medical.

2:16 a.m. — 412 NW 29th, automatic alarm.

4:59 a.m. — 4804 NE Columbia, medical.

5:41 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

6:38 a.m. — 1607 NW 20th, medical.

9:23 a.m. — 43115 SE Camelot Drive, medical.

9:31 a.m. — 6307 NW Maple, medical.

10:14 a.m. — 202 E. Lee, medical.

10:22 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic alarm.

10:52 a.m. — 1804 NW 45th, medical.

10:59 a.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

11:09 a.m. — Northwest 6th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

12:32 p.m. — 1713 NW Williams, medical.

1:44 p.m. — 5812 NW Elm, medical.

2:09 p.m. — 2106 NW Lincoln, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

