Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

THURSDAY

3:43 p.m. — 1102 W. Lee, medical.

4:31 p.m. — No. 4 NE Arlington, medical.

4:54 p.m. — 1716 Cache Road, medical.

5:58 p.m. — 2610 NW Wesley, structure fire.

7:31 p.m. — 1411 NW Kingsbury, medical.

9:09 p.m. — 2310 NW Terrace Hills, medical.

9:33 p.m. — 1306 NW Andrews, medical.

FRIDAY

1:32 a.m. — 7305 NW Woodland Drive, medical.

2:05 a.m. — 510 NE 45th, down wire.

2:38 a.m. — 7001 SW Green Terrace, medical.

3:09 a.m. — 6810 SW Baywood Drive, medical.

3:18 a.m. — 113 NE Bell Drive, medical.

5:20 a.m. — 4636 NW Ozmun, fuel spill.

6:30 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

7:08 a.m. — 421 SE Interstate Drive, automatic alarm.

7:59 a.m. — 2303 NE Village Drive, medical.

10:33 a.m. — 702 SW G, medical.

10:57 a.m. — 30 N. Sheridan, automatic alarm.

11:39 a.m. — 1809 NW Taft, medical.

1:19 p.m. — No. 6 NW Compass Drive, automatic alarm.

1:26 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

1:28 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

1:34 p.m. — 305 SW Jefferson, outdoor fire.

2:23 p.m. — 405 SW Jefferson, service call.

3:07 p.m. — 5110 W. Gore, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you