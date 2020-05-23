Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
THURSDAY
3:43 p.m. — 1102 W. Lee, medical.
4:31 p.m. — No. 4 NE Arlington, medical.
4:54 p.m. — 1716 Cache Road, medical.
5:58 p.m. — 2610 NW Wesley, structure fire.
7:31 p.m. — 1411 NW Kingsbury, medical.
9:09 p.m. — 2310 NW Terrace Hills, medical.
9:33 p.m. — 1306 NW Andrews, medical.
FRIDAY
1:32 a.m. — 7305 NW Woodland Drive, medical.
2:05 a.m. — 510 NE 45th, down wire.
2:38 a.m. — 7001 SW Green Terrace, medical.
3:09 a.m. — 6810 SW Baywood Drive, medical.
3:18 a.m. — 113 NE Bell Drive, medical.
5:20 a.m. — 4636 NW Ozmun, fuel spill.
6:30 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.
7:08 a.m. — 421 SE Interstate Drive, automatic alarm.
7:59 a.m. — 2303 NE Village Drive, medical.
10:33 a.m. — 702 SW G, medical.
10:57 a.m. — 30 N. Sheridan, automatic alarm.
11:39 a.m. — 1809 NW Taft, medical.
1:19 p.m. — No. 6 NW Compass Drive, automatic alarm.
1:26 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.
1:28 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.
1:34 p.m. — 305 SW Jefferson, outdoor fire.
2:23 p.m. — 405 SW Jefferson, service call.
3:07 p.m. — 5110 W. Gore, medical.