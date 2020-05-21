Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:03 p.m. — 6425 Cache Road, medical.

3:14 p.m. — 2206 NW 19th, medical.

3:29 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, service call.

5:18 p.m. — 310 SE Camelot Drive, medical.

5:59 p.m. — 2603 SW I, medical.

7:06 p.m. — 4806 SW Malcom, medical.

7:14 p.m. — 1809 NW Taft, medical.

7:35 p.m. — 610 NW Columbia, medical.

7:54 p.m. — North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

8:30 p.m. — 1125 E. Gore, automatic alarm.

9:29 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.

10:56 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.

11:19 p.m. — 1701 NW Dearborn, medical.

WEDNESDAY

12:24 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple Drive, medical.

12:35 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, medical.

1:05 a.m. —413 NW 58th, medical.

5:35 a.m. — 6901 NW Silver Creek, medical.

6:53 a.m. — 1801 NW Williams, medical.

7:33 a.m. — 5332 NW Columbia, medical.

7:57 a.m. — 208 NW 44th, medical.

8:05 a.m. — 1902 NW Ferris, medical.

8:27 a.m. — 6016 SW Brookline, medical.

9:48 a.m. — 1311 SW A, medical.

10:11 a.m. — 1525 N. Sheridan, medical.

10:32 a.m. — 2104 NW 19th, smoke investigation.

10:50 a.m. — 2322 SW Evans, smoke investigation.

11:41 a.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.

1:33 p.m. — 5806 W. Lee, medical.

1:47 p.m. — 5404 W. Lee, medical.

1:58 p.m. — 1114 NW Becontree Drive, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

