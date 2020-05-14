Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:43 p.m. — 1102 NW 47th, medical.

4:21 p.m. — 2348 NW Williams, medical.

4:23 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.

5:55 p.m. — 3901 NW Cheyenne, automatic alarm.

6:58 p.m. — 1307 SW E, medical.

7:03 p.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

7:30 p.m. — 1734 SW 13th, medical.

8:47 p.m. — 911 SW E, medical.

9:08 p.m. — 2616 SW H, medical.

9:42 p.m. — 411 SW Park, medical.

10:11 p.m. — 4214 SE Dorchester, service call.

10:23 p.m. — 1803 NW Pollard, service call.

10:33 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 38th Street, medical.

10:50 p.m. — 1610 NW 46th, automatic alarm.

11:37 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Park Avenue, medical.

THURSDAY

00:41 a.m. — 1203 NW Willow Pl., medical.

2:23 a.m. — 1420 SW Washington, service call.

3:18 a.m. — 6902 SW Delta, medical.

8:54 a.m. — 1405 1/2 NW Williams, medical.

9:24 a.m. — 4513 NE Bell, service call.

9:38 a.m. — 1116 NW Birch, service call.

11:55 a.m. — 5214 NW Sherwood, service call.

12:11 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.

12:14 p.m. — 914 NE Tortoise, medical.

1:48 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Cache Road, medical.

3:04 p.m. — 1005 SW McKinley, medical.

