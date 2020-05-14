Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.
TUESDAY
3:40 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple Drive, medical.
4:40 p.m. — 3801 Cache Road, automatic alarm.
5:11 p.m. — 125 NE Rogers Lane, medical.
6:09 p.m. — 2706 SW H, medical.
6:46 p.m. — 4809 NW Williams, automatic alarm.
6:55 p.m. — 708 SW J, medical.
7:54 p.m. — 813 NW 31st, vehicle explosion.
8:12 p.m. — 2616 SW H, service call.
8:28 p.m. — 2312 SW I, medical.
8:35 p.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.
9:24 p.m. — 3143 NW Kinyon, medical.
10:07 p.m. — 502 SW University Drive, automatic alarm.
10:36 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.
11:04 p.m. — 1116 NW 52nd Circle, outdoor fire.
WEDNESDAY
1:19 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and I Avenue smoke investigation.
2:10 a.m. — 2416 NW 41st, medical.
5:41 a.m. — 528 NE Carver, medical.
7:56 a.m. — 6302 W. Lee, medical.
8:05 a.m. — 1412 SW 8th, medical.
8:11 a.m. — 1102 NW 47th, medical.
8:45 a.m. — 2618 SW H, medical.
9:21 a.m. — 2310 S. Sheridan, medical.
9:50 a.m. — 708 SW J, medical.
10:39 a.m. — 210 S. Sheridan, medical.
12:41 p.m. — 38 NW 28th, medical.
1:30 p.m. — Southeast Jarman Avenue and Independence Avenue, down wire.
2:14 p.m. — 817 NW 76th, automatic alarm.
2:49 p.m. — 56 NW 24th, medical.