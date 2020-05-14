Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department.

TUESDAY

3:40 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple Drive, medical.

4:40 p.m. — 3801 Cache Road, automatic alarm.

5:11 p.m. — 125 NE Rogers Lane, medical.

6:09 p.m. — 2706 SW H, medical.

6:46 p.m. — 4809 NW Williams, automatic alarm.

6:55 p.m. — 708 SW J, medical.

7:54 p.m. — 813 NW 31st, vehicle explosion.

8:12 p.m. — 2616 SW H, service call.

8:28 p.m. — 2312 SW I, medical.

8:35 p.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.

9:24 p.m. — 3143 NW Kinyon, medical.

10:07 p.m. — 502 SW University Drive, automatic alarm.

10:36 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.

11:04 p.m. — 1116 NW 52nd Circle, outdoor fire.

WEDNESDAY

1:19 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and I Avenue smoke investigation.

2:10 a.m. — 2416 NW 41st, medical.

5:41 a.m. — 528 NE Carver, medical.

7:56 a.m. — 6302 W. Lee, medical.

8:05 a.m. — 1412 SW 8th, medical.

8:11 a.m. — 1102 NW 47th, medical.

8:45 a.m. — 2618 SW H, medical.

9:21 a.m. — 2310 S. Sheridan, medical.

9:50 a.m. — 708 SW J, medical.

10:39 a.m. — 210 S. Sheridan, medical.

12:41 p.m. — 38 NW 28th, medical.

1:30 p.m. — Southeast Jarman Avenue and Independence Avenue, down wire.

2:14 p.m. — 817 NW 76th, automatic alarm.

2:49 p.m. — 56 NW 24th, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

