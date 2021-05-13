Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

4:33 p.m. — 823 NW 76th, medical.

5:17 p.m. — 107 SW 15th, medical.

5:38 p.m. — 4009 NE Water Edge, automatic alarm.

6:06 p.m. — 415 NW Glenndale, medical.

8:53 p.m. — 4516 SW Beat, medical.

9:21 p.m. — 1401 SW E, medical.

9:22 p.m. — 1002 NW Bell, medical.

9:38 p.m. — 3011 E Gore, medical.

10:45 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Pennsylvania, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:12 a.m. — 2629 SW H, medical.

2:32 a.m. — 556 NE Carver, structure fire.

2:49 a.m. — 2806 NW 19th, medical.

4:34 a.m. — 1511 NW 44th, medical.

5:24 a.m. — 1213 NW Smith, medical.

8:19 a.m. — 907 SW H, service call.

9:11 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.

9:23 a.m. — 2504 SW I, structure fire.

9:23 a.m. — 1616 NW 36th, medical.

11:47 a.m. — 6301 NW Quannah Parker Trwy, medical.

12:02 p.m. — 4607 SW H, medical.

12:11 p.m. — 702 NW Homestead, medical.

