Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

THURSDAY

3:29 p.m. — 5201 NW Meadowbrook, medical.

3:44 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.

4:05 p.m. — 1107 NW 34th, service call.

4:48 p.m. — Northwest 24th and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

7:28 p.m. — 30 SW 45th, service call.

8:20 p.m. — 1803 SW 8th, medical.

9:27 p.m. — 6114 NW Euclid, medical.

9:34 p.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.

FRIDAY

12:16 a.m. — 1311 NW Carroll, medical.

12:36 a.m. — 1604 NW 46th, medical.

1:26 a.m. — 306 SW 68th, medical.

6:09 a.m. — 2306 NW Woodridge, medical.

6:16 a.m. — 1706 NW Irwin, medical.

8:30 a.m. — 2330 NW 38th, medical.

9:30 a.m. — 1813 NW Lindy, medical.

9:42 a.m. — 107 SW Sheridan, medical.

10:49 a.m. — 7302 NW 73rd, medical.

11:12 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.

11:25 a.m. — 5920 NW Lincoln, medical.

11:43 a.m. — 2215 SW 3rd, service call.

1:29 p.m. — 1234 NW Taft, medical.

1:41 p.m. — 1410 NW Irwin, medical.

2:03 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.

2:06 p.m. — SE 45th and SE Lee, medical.

2:49 p.m. — 1512 SW H, medical.

2:54 p.m. — 1504 SW H, medical.

2:55 p.m. — 3421 NW Atlanta, medical.

—Complied by Paul Vantine/staff

paul.vantine@swoknews.com

