Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
3:16 p.m. — 1306 NW Baldwin, medical.
4:05 p.m. — 704 SW H, medical.
4:38 p.m. — 935 NW Sheridan, structure fire.
4:50 p.m. — 1508 SW B, medical.
5:26 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
5:29 p.m. — 2826 NW Mobley, medical.
6:01 p.m. — 5908 NW Williams, medical.
6:58 p.m. — 4607 SW H, structure fire.
7:00 p.m. — 2125 NW Lindy, medical.
7:19 p.m. — 9 SW 51st, service call.
7:22 p.m. — 309 NW 62nd, automatic alarm.
8:21 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest F Avenue, outdoor fire.
9:46 p.m. — 309 NW Bell, medical.
9:47 p.m. — 705 SW 7th, medical.
MONDAY
1:06 a.m. — 1215 W Gore, medical.
4:38 a.m. — 1652 NW 27th, medical.
5:46 a.m. — 6314 NW Oak, medical.
6:56 a.m. — 1443 NW Great Plains, medical.
7:29 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker
7:46 a.m. — 5331 NW Cherry, medical.
10:40 a.m. — 1420 SW Washington, medical.
10:53 a.m. — 907 SW 66th, odor investigation.
11:08 a.m. — 1102 NW 47th, medical.
12:25 p.m. — 5614 NW Eisenhower, medical.
1:40 p.m. — 825 NW 44th, medical.
2:58 p.m. — Northwest 58th Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.
3:14 p.m. — 2803 NW 67th, automatic alarm.
