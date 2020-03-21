Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
THURSDAY
3:33 p.m. — 2502 NE Turtle Creek, medical.
4:43 p.m. — Northwest 61 Street and Northwest Cache Road, medical.
5:38 p.m. — 1716 NW Floyd, medical.
5:48 p.m. — 4010 NW Ozmun, structure fire.
6:14 p.m. — 702 SW G, medical.
6:23 p.m. — 2601 NW Lindy, medical.
6:39 p.m. — 3703 NE Cypress Ln, medical.
7:15 p.m. — 316 SW 72nd, medical.
7:30 p.m. — 307.5 SW 19th, medical.
7:35 p.m. — 6921 W Gore, medical.
8:36 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.
8:36 p.m. — 7623 NW Andrews, medical.
8:55 p.m. — 1602 SW Tennessee, medical.
9:58 p.m. — 10852 Jeremiah Way, automatic alarm.
10:19 p.m. — North 18th Street and A Avenue, outdoor fire.
FRIDAY
1:20 a.m. — 1906 SW 44th, medical.
2:44 a.m. — 4032 NW Ozmun, medical.
6:03 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.
7:50 a.m. — 701 N Martin, outdoor fire.
8:23 a.m. — 4032 NW Ozmun, medical.
8:58 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.
9:06 a.m. — 1123 NW Elm, service call.
9:25 a.m. — 2821 NW 34th, structure fire.
9:47 a.m. — 2108 NW 34th, structure fire.
10:02 a.m. — 7505 SW Forest, medical.
10:21 a.m. — 311 W G, medical.
10:40 a.m. — 810 NW 33rd, medical.
10:43 a.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.
11:58 a.m. — 4647 W Gore, medical.
1:01 p.m. — 1206 SW G, medical.
1:35 p.m. — 608 SW D, medical.
1:45 p.m. — 801 SW H, structure fire.
2:02 p.m. — South 2nd Street and Southwest C Avenue, medical.
2:35 p.m. — 4163 NE 120th, medical.
—Complied by The Constitution staff