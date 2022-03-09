Fire report for March 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:03 p.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.3:25 p.m. — 2412 SW Park, structure fire.4:31 p.m. — 1440 SW Washington, medical.4:35 p.m. — 707 SW 49th, medical.4:37 p.m. — 1311 NW Euclid, medical.5:01 p.m. — 509 NW Fairway Villas, medical alarm.5:32 p.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.6:56 p.m. — 2615 Cache Road, medical.7:35 p.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.8:24 p.m. — 904 SW 29th, medical.8:31 p.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.8:33 p.m. — 3 NW 27th, medical.10:53 p.m. — 3304 NW Baltimore, medical.11:37 p.m. — 2301 NW Williams. medical.TUESDAY1:01 a.m. — 4417 SW Brandon Lane, medical.2:37 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.4:18 a.m. — 1801 NW 81st, medical.6:36 a.m. — 5818 NW Elm, medical.7:00 a.m. — 1306 NW Lincoln, medical.7:53 a.m. — 1806 NW Taft, medical.8:04 a.m. — 1203 SW Bishop Road, automatic alarm.8:28 a.m. — 1601 Cache Road, medical.9:03 a.m. — 1302 SW Texas, service call.9:05 a.m. — 319 NW 63rd, medical.9:08 a.m. — 918 SW 60th, medical.9:16 a.m. — 2718 W Gore, medical.9:25 a.m. — 4206 SW Park, medical.9:34 a.m. — 916 SW 38th, medical.10:29 a.m. — 3811 NW Arlington, medical.10:33 a.m. — 2209 NW Hoover, medical.11:41 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.12:39 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, electrical hazard.1:12 p.m. — 2501 NW Robin Hood, medical.1:27 p.m. — 6814 NW Ferris Place, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Politics Linguistics Address Southwest Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists