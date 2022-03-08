Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

4:40 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

4:48 p.m. — 1614 NW Irwin, medical.

4:48 p.m. — 1415 SW 4th, medical.

5:57 p.m. — 1727 NW 48th, structure fire.

7:24 p.m. — 706 SW 45th, automatic alarm.

9:56 p.m. — 1204 NW Carroll, medical.

10:09 p.m. — 2205 NW Pollard, medical.

11:46 p.m. — 2016 SW A, medical.

MONDAY

00:20 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

5:22 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.

5:25 a.m. — 1902 SW Park Grove, medical.

5:55 a.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.

6:10 a.m. — 1618 SEIndiana, medical.

8:08 a.m. — 1715 NW Cherry, medical.

8:41 a.m. — 1615 NW 26th, medical.

9:08 a.m. — 1404 NW Kingsbury, medical.

9:47 a.m. — 3420 SW Abilene, medical.

9:48 a.m. — 6701 Cache Road, medical.

10:47 a.m. — 2512 SW Latham, medical.

10:54 a.m. — 2217 SW Edinburough, medical.

11:07 a.m. — Southwest 20th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 3420 SW Abilene, medical.

12:02 p.m. — 1324 NW 53rd, medical.

1:01 p.m. — 2802 NE 9th, medical.

1:05 p.m. — 831 NW 58th, medical.

1:30 p.m. — 1317 SE Clover Lane, service call.

1:31 p.m. — 6835 NW Willow Springs, medical.

1:32 p.m. — 1531 SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.

1:38 p.m. — 2013 SW B, medical.

1:49 p.m. — 503 SW Garfield, medical.

2:03 p.m. — 704 SW Normandy, automatic alarm.