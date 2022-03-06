Fire report for March 6, 2022 Mar 6, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY4:06 p.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.4:28 p.m. — 1916 W Gore, medical.4:33 p.m. — 4234 SE Ford Road, medical.5:38 p.m. — 815 SW F, medical.6:04 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.6:23 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.6:51 p.m. — 6409 NW Euclid. medical.6:59 p.m. — Northwest Arlington Avenue and Northwest 35th Street, medical.7:26 p.m. — 3708 NE Madison, public service.8:06 p.m. — 2407 SW H, structure fire.8:57 p.m. — 804 NW 82nd, automatic alarm.9:34 p.m. — 4526 SE Ellsworth, public service.9:53 p.m. — 2315 E Gore, medical.10:30 p.m. — 313 SW Jefferson, medical.11:53 p.m. — 402 NW Sheridan Road, medical.SATURDAY00:06 a.m. — 2613 SW A, structure fire.00:30 a.m. — 1606 NW Kingsbury, medical.00:49 a.m. — 4418 SW Rolling Hills, medical.00:50 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Great Plains Boulevard, medical.1:20 a.m. — 4526 SE Ellsworth, medical.1:38 a.m. — 1722 NW 31st, public service.2:20 a.m. — 4751 NW Motif Manor, medical.2:32 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.5:40 a.m. — 1609 NW 26th, medical.5:49 a.m. — 5914 NW Lincoln, medical.9:10 a.m. — 1502 NW 67th, medical.9:32 a.m. — 5409 SW Trevor Circle, medical.9:49 a.m. — 2407 SW H, outside fire.10:33 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, medical.10:49 a.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.10:55 a.m. — 224 NW Northwood, medical.11:19 a.m. — 501 NW Woodridge, automatic alarm.12:17 p.m. — 5601 NW Beechwood, medical.12:24 p.m. — 917 SW 36th, medical.12:30 p.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.12:50 p.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, medical.1:08 p.m. — 6010 NW Williams, medical alarm.1:50 p.m. — 2418 SW Jefferson, outside fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Politics Linguistics History Emergency Southwest Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists