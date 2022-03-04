Fire report for March 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY2:34 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest 16th Street, outside fire.3:13 p.m. — 3609 NW Nob Hill, medical alarm.3:59 p.m. — 2020 NW 24th, structure fire.4:07 p.m. — 2507 NW Columbia, medical.4:25 p.m. — 4614 SEBrighton, medical.4:54 p.m. — 1905 NW Irwin, medical.5:30 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical alarm.6:23 p.m. — 1516 SW Summit, medical.7:22 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.7:55 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, medical.10:14 p.m. — 1437 NW Hoover, medical.11:02 p.m. — 2317 NE Turtle Creek, medical.11:16 p.m. — 1829 NW 22nd, medical.THURSDAY00:54 a.m. — 1709 Cache Road, medical.2:27 a.m. — 6702 Cache Road, medical.2:28 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.2:43 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.5:48 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.9:06 a.m. — 1415 NW 33rd, structure fire.9:09 a.m. — 908 SW Garfield, automatic alarm.9:38 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.9:40 a.m. — 801 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.10:19 a.m. — 911 SW E, medical.10:42 a.m. — 618 SW 60th, medical.11:36 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.12:34 p.m. — 1615 NW 26th, medical.1:09 p.m. — 808 SW 14th, outside fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists