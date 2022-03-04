Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

2:34 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest 16th Street, outside fire.

3:13 p.m. — 3609 NW Nob Hill, medical alarm.

3:59 p.m. — 2020 NW 24th, structure fire.

4:07 p.m. — 2507 NW Columbia, medical.

4:25 p.m. — 4614 SEBrighton, medical.

4:54 p.m. — 1905 NW Irwin, medical.

5:30 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical alarm.

6:23 p.m. — 1516 SW Summit, medical.

7:22 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

7:55 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, medical.

10:14 p.m. — 1437 NW Hoover, medical.

11:02 p.m. — 2317 NE Turtle Creek, medical.

11:16 p.m. — 1829 NW 22nd, medical.

THURSDAY

00:54 a.m. — 1709 Cache Road, medical.

2:27 a.m. — 6702 Cache Road, medical.

2:28 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.

2:43 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.

5:48 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

9:06 a.m. — 1415 NW 33rd, structure fire.

9:09 a.m. — 908 SW Garfield, automatic alarm.

9:38 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.

9:40 a.m. — 801 NW Ferris, automatic alarm.

10:19 a.m. — 911 SW E, medical.

10:42 a.m. — 618 SW 60th, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

12:34 p.m. — 1615 NW 26th, medical.

1:09 p.m. — 808 SW 14th, outside fire.