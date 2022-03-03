Fire report for March 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY00:55 a.m. — 2607 SW A, medical.4:00 a.m. — 729 SE Sullivan, medical.4:08 a.m. — 1702 NW Andrews, medical.4:45 a.m. — 810 NW 48th, medical.5:25 a.m. — 4647 SE Aberdeen, medical.5:47 a.m. — 601 NW 2nd, automatic alarm.6:37 a.m. — 2212 NW 23rd, structure fire.7:09 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, public service.7:53 a.m. — 2414 NW Norman Circle, automatic alarm.8:30 a.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical alarm.8:55 a.m. — 90 SW 45th, medical.9:54 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.10:28 a.m. — 2308 SW I, public service.10:39 a.m. — 5404 SW Lee, medical.10:43 a.m. — 1501 SW Brentwood, public service.11:02 a.m. — 5214 NW Rogers Lane, structure fire.11:32 a.m. — 4516 SE Lee, medical.11:50 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 22nd Street, medical.12:00 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.12:56 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.1:53 p.m. — 1317 SW Lee, medical.2:10 p.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, medical.2:26 p.m. — 2331 SW Tulane, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Southwest Politics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists