Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

00:55 a.m. — 2607 SW A, medical.

4:00 a.m. — 729 SE Sullivan, medical.

4:08 a.m. — 1702 NW Andrews, medical.

4:45 a.m. — 810 NW 48th, medical.

5:25 a.m. — 4647 SE Aberdeen, medical.

5:47 a.m. — 601 NW 2nd, automatic alarm.

6:37 a.m. — 2212 NW 23rd, structure fire.

7:09 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, public service.

7:53 a.m. — 2414 NW Norman Circle, automatic alarm.

8:30 a.m. — 316 SW 68th, medical alarm.

8:55 a.m. — 90 SW 45th, medical.

9:54 a.m. — 2007 NW Lindy, medical.

10:28 a.m. — 2308 SW I, public service.

10:39 a.m. — 5404 SW Lee, medical.

10:43 a.m. — 1501 SW Brentwood, public service.

11:02 a.m. — 5214 NW Rogers Lane, structure fire.

11:32 a.m. — 4516 SE Lee, medical.

11:50 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 22nd Street, medical.

12:00 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

12:56 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 1317 SW Lee, medical.

2:10 p.m. — 709 SW Chaucer Circle, medical.

2:26 p.m. — 2331 SW Tulane, medical.