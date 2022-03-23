Fire report for March 23, 2022 Mar 23, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:08 p.m. — 4635 W Gore, medical.3:31 p.m. — 1301 NW Williams, lightning strike.3:37 p.m. — 1401 NW Taylor, lightning strike.4:05 p.m. — 3301 SW Lee, automatic alarm.4:14 p.m. — 1135 SW Garfield, medical.5:38 p.m. — 6920 SW Lee, medical.6:08 p.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan Road, medical.8:12 p.m. — 505 NW Fairway Villas, medical.8:40 p.m. — 4808 NW Omun, medical.8:51 p.m. — 2111 NW Lindy, medical.9:17 p.m. — 4405 Cache Road, medical.11:32 p.m. — 2202 SW B, structure fire.11:46 p.m. — 2829 NW Lynn Circle, medical.TUESDAY12:07 a.m. — 2209 NW Hoover, public assist.1:42 a.m. — 1703 SW F, medical alarm.3:43 a.m. — 607 NW 13th, gas leak.4:47 a.m. — 1811 NW Taft, structure fire.5:40 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.7:17 a.m. — 3708 NE Madison, medical.7:18 a.m. — 620 SW E, public assist.8:30 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, service call.9:06 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.10:30 a.m. — 1001 SW A, medical.10:37 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, public assist.10:59 a.m. — 2406 NW Saxon Circle, medical.12:09 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.12:22 p.m. — 1412 SW 6th, medical.12:32 p.m. — 2311 SW 44th, automatic alarm.12:39 p.m. — 5370 Cache Road, medical.2:04 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Linguistics Military Politics Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Online Poll Should the Lawton City Council select a new location for the youth sports facility? The Council has selected a site in Elmer Thomas Park near Lake Helen. Should they consider another site? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists