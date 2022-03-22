Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

10:30 p.m. — 2407 NW William, medical.

10:58 p.m. — 813 NE Carver, gas leak.

11:04 p.m. — 4620 NE Dearborn, medical.

MONDAY

1:32 a.m. — 4733 NW Motif Manor, medical.

1:56 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and West Gore Boulevard, outside fire.

3:59 a.m. — 6106 SW Park Place, medical.

7:41 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

7:56 a.m. — 4219 SW Park, public service.

8:26 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, service call.

8:42 a.m. — 1533 NW 43rd, medical.

8:42 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, vehicle fire.

8:54 a.m. — 2702 SW H, medical.

8:55 a.m. — 2634 SW H, medical.

9:24 a.m. — 1311 W Gore, automatic alarm.

9:24 a.m. — 135 NW 2nd, medical.

9:44 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 9th Street, smoke investigation.

9:58 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

11:07 a.m. — 1615 NW 26th, medical.

11:16 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 3417 NW Kinyon, electrical hazard.

11:45 a.m. — 510 NE 45th, automatic alarm.

12:48 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

1:01 p.m. — 1807 NW Irwin, medical.

1:16 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.

1:56 p.m. — 2210 NW Hoover, medical.

1:57 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

