Fire report for March 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 52 min ago Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY10:30 p.m. — 2407 NW William, medical.10:58 p.m. — 813 NE Carver, gas leak.11:04 p.m. — 4620 NE Dearborn, medical.MONDAY1:32 a.m. — 4733 NW Motif Manor, medical.1:56 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and West Gore Boulevard, outside fire.3:59 a.m. — 6106 SW Park Place, medical.7:41 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.7:56 a.m. — 4219 SW Park, public service.8:26 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, service call.8:42 a.m. — 1533 NW 43rd, medical.8:42 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, vehicle fire.8:54 a.m. — 2702 SW H, medical.8:55 a.m. — 2634 SW H, medical.9:24 a.m. — 1311 W Gore, automatic alarm.9:24 a.m. — 135 NW 2nd, medical.9:44 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest 9th Street, smoke investigation.9:58 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.11:07 a.m. — 1615 NW 26th, medical.11:16 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.11:36 a.m. — 3417 NW Kinyon, electrical hazard.11:45 a.m. — 510 NE 45th, automatic alarm.12:48 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.1:01 p.m. — 1807 NW Irwin, medical.1:16 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.1:56 p.m. — 2210 NW Hoover, medical.1:57 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.