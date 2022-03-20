Fire report for March 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY4:00 p.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest Bell Avenue, public service.5:00 p.m. — 419 NW Chimney Creek, medical.5:13 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.6:08 p.m. — 1404 NW Taylor, medical.6:40 p.m. — 1725 SW47th, medical.7:18 p.m. — 2627 NW Cedric Circle, medical.8:16 p.m. — 4025 SE Bedford Circle, medical.8:19 p.m. — 1806 SW E, outside fire.8:41 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.9:11 p.m. — 2606 NW 19th, medical.9:20 p.m. — 7604 NW Quannah Parker Trailway, medical.10:26 p.m. — 2418 SW D, medical.10:38 p.m. — 5340 Cache Road, medical.SATURDAY2:16 a.m. — 613 SW Highland, medical.3:30 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, public service.3:48 a.m. — 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, medical.6:00 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.6:42 a.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.7:08 a.m. — 2419 SW J, medical.8:39 a.m. — 2205 NW 15th, structure fire.8:56 a.m. — 2627 NW Cedric Circle, gas leak.9:27 a.m. — 813 SW Magnolia, medical.9:31 a.m. — 2210 SW Sheridan Road, medical.10:44 a.m. — 1214 NW Columbia, automatic alarm.10:55 a.m. — 1103 SW Lee, medical.11:06 a.m. — 2515 SW J, medical.12:05 p.m. — 2626 NW 77th, medical.12:44 p.m. — 1610 NW 72nd, outside fire.12:44 p.m. — 7210 NW Kingsbury, electrical hazard.1:22 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Hydrography Linguistics Address Lawton Fire Department Public Service Medical Nw Chimney Creek Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists