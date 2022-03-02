Fire report for March 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:11 p.m. — 333 NE Skyline Circle, structure fire.4:55 p.m. — 1402 SW I, outside fire.5:07 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.6:46 p.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.6:53 p.m. — 1616 NW Taylor, gas leak.7:17 p.m. — 6211 Cache Road, medical.9:02 p.m. — 1902 SW Park Grove, medical.11:12 p.m. — 6410 NW Columbia, medical.TUESDAY1:11 a.m. — 1413 NW Irwin, medical.1:51 a.m. — 101 SW 20th, medical.5:10 a.m. — 4613 NW Ozmun, medical.5:48 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, service call.5:53 a.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.6:11 a.m. — 7227 NW Dogwood Lane, medical.6:17 a.m. — 815 SW F, medical.7:55 a.m. — 702 SW 45th, medical.7:59 a.m. — 1437 NW Hoover, medical.8:01 a.m. — 1504 NW 47th, structure fire.10:25 a.m. — 5404 SW Lee, medical.10:30 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, medical.10:47 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, medical.10:53 a.m. — 101 SE D, automatic alarm.10:56 a.m. — 6810 NW Surreywood Circle, medical.11:11 a.m. — 717 NW 67th, medical.11:55 a.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.12:04 p.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.12:48 p.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.12:53 p.m. — 3811 NW Columbia, service call.12:58 p.m. — 2906 NW 19th, medical.1:08 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest Ashbrook Avenue, outside fire.1:18 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Southwest Politics Linguistics Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists