Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:06 p.m. — 1612 SW Texas, medical.

3:14 p.m. — 1700 NW Fort Sill Boulevard, automatic alarm.

3:21 p.m. — 8510 Cache Road, service call.

3:24 p.m. — 3617 W Gore, medical.

4:32 p.m. — 1201 NW Smith, medical.

4:38 p.m. — 22 NW 27th, medical.

4:56 p.m. — 810 NW Hilltop, automatic alarm.

5:17 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

5:29 p.m. — 1112 NW 75th, extrication.

5:41 p.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, automatic alarm.

6:22 p.m. — 1311 NW Euclid, medical.

6:27 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

7:05 p.m. — 1905 NW Pollard, medical.

7:16 p.m. — 1912 NW Hoover, outside fire.

7:20 p.m. — 1206 SW H, outside fire.

7:22 p.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, automatic alarm.

8:39 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Dearborn, outside fire.

8:52 p.m. — 1607 SW Georgia, medical.

9:45 p.m. — 901 SW 17th, service call.

10:07 p.m. — 4516 SW Beta, medical.

10:29 p.m. — 4642 SW Beta, medical alarm.

10:32 p.m. — 2005 NW Taylor, outside fire.

THURSDAY

00:03 a.m. — 1505 SW Tennessee, medical.

00:31 a.m. — 1318 NW Bessie, medical.

00:54 a.m. — 2317 NW 44th, outside fire.

1:23 a.m. — 339 NW 65th, medical.

1:29 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, public service.

5:15 a.m. — 2315 E Gore, medical.

5:44 a.m. — 2712 NW Debracy, medical.

5:54 a.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.

6:36 a.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, medical.

7:37 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

7:40 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

8:23 a.m. — 1615 NW 26th, medical.

8:39 a.m. — 401 NW 7th, medical.

9:44 a.m. — 1116 SW G, medical.

10:02 a.m. — 1301 SW 30th, automatic alarm.

10:22 a.m. — 917 SW 2nd, medical.

12:46 p.m. — 4737 SE 47th, medical.

2:42 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

Recommended for you