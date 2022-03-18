Fire report for March 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:06 p.m. — 1612 SW Texas, medical.3:14 p.m. — 1700 NW Fort Sill Boulevard, automatic alarm.3:21 p.m. — 8510 Cache Road, service call.3:24 p.m. — 3617 W Gore, medical.4:32 p.m. — 1201 NW Smith, medical.4:38 p.m. — 22 NW 27th, medical.4:56 p.m. — 810 NW Hilltop, automatic alarm.5:17 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.5:29 p.m. — 1112 NW 75th, extrication.5:41 p.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, automatic alarm.6:22 p.m. — 1311 NW Euclid, medical.6:27 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.7:05 p.m. — 1905 NW Pollard, medical.7:16 p.m. — 1912 NW Hoover, outside fire.7:20 p.m. — 1206 SW H, outside fire.7:22 p.m. — 2815 NW Ozmun, automatic alarm.8:39 p.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Dearborn, outside fire.8:52 p.m. — 1607 SW Georgia, medical.9:45 p.m. — 901 SW 17th, service call.10:07 p.m. — 4516 SW Beta, medical.10:29 p.m. — 4642 SW Beta, medical alarm.10:32 p.m. — 2005 NW Taylor, outside fire.THURSDAY00:03 a.m. — 1505 SW Tennessee, medical.00:31 a.m. — 1318 NW Bessie, medical.00:54 a.m. — 2317 NW 44th, outside fire.1:23 a.m. — 339 NW 65th, medical.1:29 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, public service.5:15 a.m. — 2315 E Gore, medical.5:44 a.m. — 2712 NW Debracy, medical.5:54 a.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.6:36 a.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, medical.7:37 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.7:40 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.8:23 a.m. — 1615 NW 26th, medical.8:39 a.m. — 401 NW 7th, medical.9:44 a.m. — 1116 SW G, medical.10:02 a.m. — 1301 SW 30th, automatic alarm.10:22 a.m. — 917 SW 2nd, medical.12:46 p.m. — 4737 SE 47th, medical.2:42 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists