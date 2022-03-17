Fire report for March 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:04 p.m. — 5814 NW Oak, public service.3:12 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.3:26 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.4:06 p.m. — 1214 NW Dearborn, medical.4:16 p.m. — 1809 NW Crosby Park Circle, medical.4:38 p.m. — 5814 NW Oak, medical.4:41 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, structure fire.4:55 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.6:41 p.m. — 620 SW E, service call.6:48 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, odor investigation.8:05 p.m. — 3315 NW Baltimore, medical.9:27 p.m. — 2804 SW J, public service.9:41 p.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.9:52 p.m. — Southwest 24th Street and West Gore Boulevard, outside fire.11:54 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, public service.WEDNESDAY00:31 a.m. — 807 SW Park, medical.4:10 a.m. — 514 NW Glendale, medical.8:31 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, smoke investigation.8:59 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.9:16 a.m. — 1206 NW Baldwin, medical.9:20 a.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.9:44 a.m. — 1430 SW Washington, medical.10:58 a.m. — 3016 NE Kingsbriar, medical.11:26 a.m. — 3315 NW Baltimore, medical.12:10 p.m. — 1925 NW Sheridan Road, medical.1:04 p.m. — 1918 NW Crosby Park, electrical hazard.1:12 p.m. — 1630 S Railroad, smoke investigation.1:17 p.m. — 911 SW E, automatic alarm.1:48 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.2:07 p.m. — 511 NW Euclid, medical.2:11 p.m. — 4552 NE Arlington, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Linguistics Politics Investigation Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Medical Southwest Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists