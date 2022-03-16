Fire report for March 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:21 p.m. — 1912 SW 24th, medical.3:26 p.m. — 1206 SW Pennsylvania, automatic alarm.3:50 p.m. — 1618 SE Indiana, service call.5:08 p.m. — 7516 SW Forest, medical.5:11 p.m. — 1804 NW Euclid, carbon monoxide.5:11 p.m. — 4545 SW G, medical.7:18 p.m. — 2713 NW 22nd, medical.8:58 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.9:03 p.m. — 4705 SE Brown, medical.9:23 p.m. — 408 NW 30th, medical.9:54 p.m. — 1115 SW G, medical.10:49 p.m. — 6439 Cache Road, medical.TUESDAY00:40 a.m. — 5602 SW Lee, structure fire.2:49 a.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.4:45 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, public service.5:38 a.m. — 109 NE Fullerton, medical.6:51 a.m. — 1203 SW Wisconsin, public service.6:53 a.m. — 4909 SE Mills, medical.7:57 a.m. — 1614 NW Irwin, medical.8:13 a.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.10:53 a.m. — 6920 SW Lee, automatic alarm.12:07 p.m. — 1412 SW 6th, medical.12:34 p.m. — 7601 NW Castlerock Place, medical.1:53 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, public service.2:45 p.m. — 8802 Cache Road, medical alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Physics Industry Politics Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Medical Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists