Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:21 p.m. — 1912 SW 24th, medical.

3:26 p.m. — 1206 SW Pennsylvania, automatic alarm.

3:50 p.m. — 1618 SE Indiana, service call.

5:08 p.m. — 7516 SW Forest, medical.

5:11 p.m. — 1804 NW Euclid, carbon monoxide.

5:11 p.m. — 4545 SW G, medical.

7:18 p.m. — 2713 NW 22nd, medical.

8:58 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

9:03 p.m. — 4705 SE Brown, medical.

9:23 p.m. — 408 NW 30th, medical.

9:54 p.m. — 1115 SW G, medical.

10:49 p.m. — 6439 Cache Road, medical.

TUESDAY

00:40 a.m. — 5602 SW Lee, structure fire.

2:49 a.m. — 202 SE Lee, medical.

4:45 a.m. — 1616 NW Taft, public service.

5:38 a.m. — 109 NE Fullerton, medical.

6:51 a.m. — 1203 SW Wisconsin, public service.

6:53 a.m. — 4909 SE Mills, medical.

7:57 a.m. — 1614 NW Irwin, medical.

8:13 a.m. — 2704 NW 52nd, medical.

10:53 a.m. — 6920 SW Lee, automatic alarm.

12:07 p.m. — 1412 SW 6th, medical.

12:34 p.m. — 7601 NW Castlerock Place, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, public service.

2:45 p.m. — 8802 Cache Road, medical alarm.