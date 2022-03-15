Fire report for March 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:25 p.m. — 2705 SW H, medical.3:42 p.m. — 7615 NW Lancet Lane, automatic alarm.4:02 p.m. — 1217 NW Cheswick, outside fire.4:12 p.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest McKinley Avenue, structure fire.4:28 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.4:33 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, structure fire.4:59 p.m. — 1605 SW McKinley, medical.5:03 p.m. — 2497 NW Welch, outside fire.5:19 p.m. — 815 SW F, medical.7:41 p.m. — 1405½ NW Williams, medical.7:47 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.7:56 p.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.7:58 p.m. — 1900 NW Kinyon, outside fire.9:35 p.m. — 1116 NW 75th, public service.9:37 p.m. — 701 NW 51st, medical.9:46 p.m. — 2412 NW 42nd, medical.MONDAY00:26 a.m. — 1703 SW F, medical alarm.3:18 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.3:54 a.m. — 3502 E. Gore, structure fire.5:39 a.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.8:17 a.m. — 1506 NW Euclid, medical.9:26 a.m. — 4624 NE Dearborn, medical.10:02 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic alarm.11:00 a.m. — 804 SW Summit, medical alarm.11:11 a.m. — 1114 SW A, medical.11:45 a.m. — 3811 SW Hickory Lane, medical.12:06 p.m. — 1050 NW 38th, automatic alarm.12:12 p.m. — 8103 SW Forest, medical.12:17 p.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.12:23 p.m. — 1125 E. Gore, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Linguistics Politics Nw Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists