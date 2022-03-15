Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:25 p.m. — 2705 SW H, medical.

3:42 p.m. — 7615 NW Lancet Lane, automatic alarm.

4:02 p.m. — 1217 NW Cheswick, outside fire.

4:12 p.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest McKinley Avenue, structure fire.

4:28 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

4:33 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, structure fire.

4:59 p.m. — 1605 SW McKinley, medical.

5:03 p.m. — 2497 NW Welch, outside fire.

5:19 p.m. — 815 SW F, medical.

7:41 p.m. — 1405½ NW Williams, medical.

7:47 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.

7:56 p.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.

7:58 p.m. — 1900 NW Kinyon, outside fire.

9:35 p.m. — 1116 NW 75th, public service.

9:37 p.m. — 701 NW 51st, medical.

9:46 p.m. — 2412 NW 42nd, medical.

MONDAY

00:26 a.m. — 1703 SW F, medical alarm.

3:18 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.

3:54 a.m. — 3502 E. Gore, structure fire.

5:39 a.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.

8:17 a.m. — 1506 NW Euclid, medical.

9:26 a.m. — 4624 NE Dearborn, medical.

10:02 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic alarm.

11:00 a.m. — 804 SW Summit, medical alarm.

11:11 a.m. — 1114 SW A, medical.

11:45 a.m. — 3811 SW Hickory Lane, medical.

12:06 p.m. — 1050 NW 38th, automatic alarm.

12:12 p.m. — 8103 SW Forest, medical.

12:17 p.m. — 2817 NW Morningside, medical.

12:23 p.m. — 1125 E. Gore, automatic alarm.