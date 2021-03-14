Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

5:16 p.m. — 2330 NW Denver, medical.

5:23 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic alarm.

6:35 p.m. — 405 NW Dearborn, vehicle fire.

7:34 p.m. — 1616 NW Taft, automatic alarm.

8:53 p.m. — 2320 NW Dunstan Ln., medical.

10:04 p.m. — 421 SE Interstate, automatic alarm.

SATURDAY

00:08 a.m. — 2501 SW E, automatic alarm.

3:30 a.m. — 2501 SW E, automatic alarm.

3:31 a.m. — 1907 SW C, odor investigation.

6:29 a.m. — 1610 NW Irwin, medical.

7:03 a.m. — 402 NW Sheridan, medical.

7:16 a.m. — 6107 NW Elm, medical.

7:33 a.m. — 4631 SW Atom, medical.

9:16 a.m. — 2501 SW E, automatic alarm.

9:34 a.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest 19th Street, gas leak.

10:19 a.m. — 32 NW 29th, medical.

11:34 a.m. — 902 SW 17th, medical.

