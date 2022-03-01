Fire report for March 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:09 p.m. — 4 SW H, medical.4:33 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.5:20 p.m. — 815 SW F, public service.6:05 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, outside fire.6:09 p.m. — 1518 NW Williams, electrical hazard.6:53 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.9:22 p.m. — 1607 SW Georgia, gas leak.9:50 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.10:16 p.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, public service.10:56 p.m. — 111 SE Camelot, medical.MONDAY2:33 a.m. — 1203 SW I, medical.3:34 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, public service.3:47 a.m. — 920 NE Tortoise, structure fire.5:02 a.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.5:59 a.m. — 1607 NW Williams, medical.6:39 a.m. — 1129 NW Ozmun, medical.6:51 a.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.7:05 a.m. — 1607 NW 78th, medical.7:28 a.m. — 4627 SW K, medical.7:55 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, public service.8:07 a.m. — 1405 NW Baldwin, medical.8:20 a.m. — 1413 SW New York, medical.8:53 a.m. — 4221 SE Ford, medical.9:10 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.9:43 a.m. — 1908 NW 38th, medical.9:51 a.m. — 7309 NW Andrews, medical.10:00 a.m. — 1201 NW Fort Sill, medical.10:18 a.m. — 4411 W Gore, medical.10:29 a.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.10:35 a.m. — 418 NW 71st, medical.11:20 a.m. — 919 NE Tortoise, medical.11:24 a.m. — 1114 SW A, medical.11:47 a.m. — Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.12:04 p.m. — 815 SW F, medical.1:41 p.m. — Northwest Flower Mound Road and Northeast Rogers Lane, outside fire.1:47 p.m. — 1908 NW Andrews, public service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Linguistics Highway Inorganic Chemistry Emergency Lawton Fire Department Address Flower Mound Sw Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists