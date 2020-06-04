Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
6:49 p.m. — 7550 NW Tango Road, medical.
7:10 p.m. — 2202 NW 43rd, medical.
8:55 p.m. — 1315 SW E, service call.
9:02 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.
10:15 p.m. — 1523 NW Lincoln, medical.
10:37 p.m. — 4714 SW K Circle, medical.
10:42 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
11:49 p.m. — 6112 NW Oak, medical.
WEDNESDAY
1:08 a.m. — 4810 SW K, medical.
1:47 a.m. — 1503 SW Tennessee, medical.
4:53 a.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, medical.
5:51 a.m. — 6814 SW Bainbridge, medical.
6:16 a.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.
6:41 a.m. — 1712 NW Kingsbury, medical.
7:35 a.m. — 502 SW 83rd, medical.
7:47 a.m. — 404 NW 69th, structure fire.
9:00 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.
10:17 a.m. — 1311 W. Lee, medical.
10:31 a.m. — 4917 NW Lindy, medical.
10:58 a.m. — 2512 SW H, service call.
11:06 a.m. — 619 SE 38th, down wire.
11:30 a.m. — 1722 NW Elm, medical.
11:15 a.m. — 8306 SW Castle Stone, medical.
11:56 a.m. — 404 NW 69th, structure fire.
11:58 a.m. — 3107 NW Atlanta, medical.
1:13 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
1:19 p.m. — 4516 E. Lee, medical.
1:30 p.m. — 1413 SW Summit, medical.
1:48 p.m. — 2306 W. Gore, medical.
2:29 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.