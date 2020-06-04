Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

6:49 p.m. — 7550 NW Tango Road, medical.

7:10 p.m. — 2202 NW 43rd, medical.

8:55 p.m. — 1315 SW E, service call.

9:02 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.

10:15 p.m. — 1523 NW Lincoln, medical.

10:37 p.m. — 4714 SW K Circle, medical.

10:42 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.

11:49 p.m. — 6112 NW Oak, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:08 a.m. — 4810 SW K, medical.

1:47 a.m. — 1503 SW Tennessee, medical.

4:53 a.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, medical.

5:51 a.m. — 6814 SW Bainbridge, medical.

6:16 a.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.

6:41 a.m. — 1712 NW Kingsbury, medical.

7:35 a.m. — 502 SW 83rd, medical.

7:47 a.m. — 404 NW 69th, structure fire.

9:00 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

10:17 a.m. — 1311 W. Lee, medical.

10:31 a.m. — 4917 NW Lindy, medical.

10:58 a.m. — 2512 SW H, service call.

11:06 a.m. — 619 SE 38th, down wire.

11:30 a.m. — 1722 NW Elm, medical.

11:15 a.m. — 8306 SW Castle Stone, medical.

11:56 a.m. — 404 NW 69th, structure fire.

11:58 a.m. — 3107 NW Atlanta, medical.

1:13 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.

1:19 p.m. — 4516 E. Lee, medical.

1:30 p.m. — 1413 SW Summit, medical.

1:48 p.m. — 2306 W. Gore, medical.

2:29 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you