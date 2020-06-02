Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:46 p.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.

4:32 p.m. — 2512 SW H, medical.

4:43 p.m. — 923 SW 7th, medical.

4:47 p.m. — 7205 NW Maple Drive, medical.

4:53 p.m. — 11 NW 67th, medical.

6:10 p.m. — 6300 block Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.

6:32 p.m. — 6809 NW Faircloud Drive, automatic alarm.

6:39 p.m. — 3112 Cache Road, medical.

7:31 p.m. — Southwest 19th Street and E Avenue, medical.

8:19 p.m. — 1511 NW Williams, medical.

8:24 p.m. — 4401 NW Meadowbrook Drive, medical.

9:46 p.m. — 2107 Cache Road, medical.

10:24 p.m. — 2607 Cache Road, medical.

10:26 p.m. — 100 block Southwest 14th Street, outdoor fire.

11:01 p.m. — 6920 W. Lee, medical.

11:37 p.m. — 923 SW 7th, medical.

TUESDAY

12:50 a.m. — 2313 NW 35th, medical.

12:51 a.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.

2:41 a.m. — 1916 NW Andrews, medical.

4:57 a.m. — 1916 NW Williams, medical.

5:49 a.m. — 5006 SE Brown, medical.

6:48 a.m. — 1814 NW Columbia, medical.

7:15 a.m. — 5535. Cache Road, medical.

7:41 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and I Avenue, outdoor fire.

7:44 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.

8:07 a.m. — 6319 NW Irwin, automatic alarm.

8:33 a.m. — 1625 SW McKinley, automatic alarm.

9:51 a.m. — 1508 SW A, gas leak.

10:27 a.m. — 502 SW 83rd, medical.

10:36 a.m. — 2512 SW H, service call.

11:49 a.m. — 212 NW 44th, service call.

1:09 p.m. — 1411 NW Kingsbury, medical.

1:27 p.m. — 1216 N. Sheridan, medical.

1:38 p.m. — 2512 SW H, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

