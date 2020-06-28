Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
FRIDAY
5:02 p.m. — 4813 NW Floyd, service call
5:06 p.m. — 3002 NW Ferris, medical.
6:08 p.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Beta Avenue, structure fire.
6:09 p.m. — 3017 NE Cimarron Trail, medical.
6:37 p.m. — 4510 E. Lee, medical.
7:09 p.m. — 4611 SW I, medical.
7:28 p.m. — 1002 N. Sheridan, medical.
7:42 p.m. — 1601 SW Oklahoma, medical.
8:06 p.m. — 1438 NW 23rd, medical.
8:20 p.m. — 906 SW 28th, medical.
9:16 p.m. — 3354 SW Salinas Drive, medical.
10:54 p.m. — 1125 NW Ozmun, medical.
11:59 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
SATURDAY
12:47 a.m. — 2405 NW 22nd, medical.
1:04 a.m. — 2112 Cache Road, medical.
1:12 a.m. — 4402 Cache Road, medical.
1:26 a.m. — 301 SW 5th, medical.
2:50 a.m. — 6302 W. Lee, medical.
2:53 a.m. — 1507 NW 17th, medical.
5:24 a.m. — 408 NW 75th, medical.
7:10 a.m. — 339 NW 65th, medical.
8:40 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Gore Boulevard.
9:19 a.m. — 802 N. Sheridan, automatic alarm.
9:56 a.m. — 2324 SW Tulane, medical.
10:24 a.m. — 5515 Cache Road, medical.
11:14 a.m. — 53 NW 24th, medical.
1:01 p.m. — 723 NW 36th, medical.
1:03 p.m. — 3405 NW Kinyon, medical.
1:50 p.m. — 1171 NW Ozmun, medical.
2:33 p.m. — 6410 NW Columbia, medical.
2:44 p.m. — 1201 NW Taylor, medical.
3:02 p.m. — 1606 NW Great Plains Blvd., medical.