Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
THURSDAY
4:13 p.m. — 1704 NW 18th, gas leak.
4:18 p.m. — 1203 Cache Road, medical.
4:53 p.m. — 503 SW 70th, medical.
5:23 p.m. — 1708½ SW C, medical.
7:00 p.m. — 3148 Cache Road, medical.
7:08 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
7:20 p.m. — No. 7 NE 48th, automatic alarm.
8:26 p.m. — 1909 NW Lindy, medical.
9:58 p.m. — 2503 NE Turtle Creek, medical.
10:08 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.
10:23 p.m. — 1008 SW 7th, medical.
10:59 p.m. — 1008 SW 7th, medical.
11:00 p.m. — 2503 NE Turtle Creek, medical.
11:34 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, medical.
FRIDAY
12:05 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.
12:41 a.m. — 4645 W. Gore, medical.
12:41 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.
2:29 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Euclid Avenue, medical.
4:13 a.m. — 3416 NW Williams, medical.
5:14 a.m. — 1612 SE Pinewood Drive, medical.
5:16 a.m. — 115 SE Berkshire Way, medical.
5:48 a.m. — 1525 N. Sheridan, medical.
6:58 a.m. — 2108 NW 12th, medical.
10:07 a.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.
11:05 a.m. — 1804 NW 52nd, down wire.
11:55 a.m. — 7608 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
12:08 p.m. — 1407 SW 10th, medical.
1:29 p.m. — 209 SW 45th, medical.
1:50 p.m. — 2226 SW Edinburough Drive, structure fire — total loss, under investigation.
2:07 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.
2:18 p.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Lucky Lane, water rescue.
2:21 p.m. — 130 NW 36th, automatic alarm.
2:22 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.
2:25 p.m. — 2100 block Northwest Denver Avenue, structure fire.
2:33 p.m. — 410 SW 79th, structure fire.
2:38 p.m. — 1200 block Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.
2:44 p.m. — 226 NE Rogers Lane, medical.
2:56 p.m. — No. 8 NW 59th, medical.
2:57 p.m. — 1200 block Southwest J Avenue, medical.