Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

THURSDAY

4:13 p.m. — 1704 NW 18th, gas leak.

4:18 p.m. — 1203 Cache Road, medical.

4:53 p.m. — 503 SW 70th, medical.

5:23 p.m. — 1708½ SW C, medical.

7:00 p.m. — 3148 Cache Road, medical.

7:08 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.

7:20 p.m. — No. 7 NE 48th, automatic alarm.

8:26 p.m. — 1909 NW Lindy, medical.

9:58 p.m. — 2503 NE Turtle Creek, medical.

10:08 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.

10:23 p.m. — 1008 SW 7th, medical.

10:59 p.m. — 1008 SW 7th, medical.

11:00 p.m. — 2503 NE Turtle Creek, medical.

11:34 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, medical.

FRIDAY

12:05 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.

12:41 a.m. — 4645 W. Gore, medical.

12:41 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

2:29 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Euclid Avenue, medical.

4:13 a.m. — 3416 NW Williams, medical.

5:14 a.m. — 1612 SE Pinewood Drive, medical.

5:16 a.m. — 115 SE Berkshire Way, medical.

5:48 a.m. — 1525 N. Sheridan, medical.

6:58 a.m. — 2108 NW 12th, medical.

10:07 a.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.

11:05 a.m. — 1804 NW 52nd, down wire.

11:55 a.m. — 7608 Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

12:08 p.m. — 1407 SW 10th, medical.

1:29 p.m. — 209 SW 45th, medical.

1:50 p.m. — 2226 SW Edinburough Drive, structure fire — total loss, under investigation.

2:07 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.

2:18 p.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Lucky Lane, water rescue.

2:21 p.m. — 130 NW 36th, automatic alarm.

2:22 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.

2:25 p.m. — 2100 block Northwest Denver Avenue, structure fire.

2:33 p.m. — 410 SW 79th, structure fire.

2:38 p.m. — 1200 block Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.

2:44 p.m. — 226 NE Rogers Lane, medical.

2:56 p.m. — No. 8 NW 59th, medical.

2:57 p.m. — 1200 block Southwest J Avenue, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you